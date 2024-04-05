Tech industry leads layoffs in first quarter as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and others cut jobs





Key Takeaways Layoffs in the first quarter were led by the tech industry, according to the Challenger, Gray and Christmas report. According to the report, there were 257,254 layoffs in the first quarter, of which 42,442 layoffs were in the tech industry. Big tech companies were among those announcing job cuts in the first quarter, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon. Challenger noted that a total of 36,795 new jobs were announced in the quarter, of which 2,237 were in tech, the lowest level since 2016.

Technology-led layoffs in the first quarter of 2024 accounted for 16.5% of all layoffs over the same period, according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

There were 257,254 layoffs in the first quarter of 2024, of which the technology industry accounted for 42,442.

Tech companies that announced job cuts in the quarter included Dell Technologies (DELL), International Business Machines (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). .

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Investopedia that “tech companies are cutting back on non-strategic areas while investing aggressively in AI and next-generation initiatives.” “The majority of the layoffs are in the rearview mirror, but the impact will be significant going forward,'' he said. He played a big role in making this year's strong players even stronger. ”

The number of layoffs in March was the highest in a month since January 2023. Andy Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said, “We did see an increase in layoffs to close out the first quarter, albeit below last year's levels.” There is,” he added. We seem to be returning to a more-with-less approach. ”

The report found that cost cutting was the most common reason given by employers for job cuts, with 66,302 job cuts related to cost cutting. Restructuring was his second most common reason for layoffs with 48,352, followed by “closure of a business, department, or store” with 38,619 layoffs.

U.S. employers announced plans to hire 36,795 new jobs in the first quarter of 2024, a 48% decrease compared to the number of new jobs announced during the same period in 2023.

“This is the lowest number of announced jobs plans since 2016,” Challenger noted.

Tech employers plan to add 2,237 new jobs, making tech the industry with the most hiring plans after the energy sector with 5,800 new roles.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its monthly employment report on Friday, which could provide further information on the state of the U.S. labor market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/tech-industry-leads-q1-job-cuts-after-layoffs-by-microsoft-amazon-google-and-others-8624631

