Daily deals: radio-controlled helicopters, power banks, Xbox mini-fridges, Google Pixel smartphones, and more





Today's daily deals include fun and cheap RC helicopters on Amazon, a brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499.99, a huge $800 off on a Lenovo Legion RTX 4080 SUPER-powered gaming PC, and an Anker 10,000mAh power bank for just $12.64 Includes dollar display. Value NERF LMTD Halo Needler for $79.94 and more.

Syma Remote Control Helicopter $23.31

Code used: 45C56RLL

Syma Battery Built-in RC Helicopter

Please use promo code “45C56RLL”

56% off $52.99

View on Amazon

Amazon is offering these fun Syma remote-controlled helicopters for just $23.31 when you apply coupon code “45C56RLL.” There are several different colors, all of which should be covered by the code. This model has a built-in battery, but you can also get a two-battery model for $26.45. This toy radio-controlled helicopter has some very useful features, including a built-in gyro for leveling, altitude hold function, and one-key takeoff and landing. The chassis is made of metal and weighs less than 1 pound. Today I'm mainly indoors. If you throw it outside, the wind might blow it away forever.

Google Pixel 7 Pro for $499.99

1 year Google warranty

Google Pixel 7 Pro 512GB Smartphone

see woot

Woot is offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro 512GB unlocked smartphone with a 1-year Google warranty for just $499.99, 55% off the MSRP of $1,100. This is only one generation older than Google's current flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro. Powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor, it features a large 6.7-inch 1440×3120 (512ppi) AMOLED display, 512GB of internal storage, a triple-lens (telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle) camera system, and Android 13 (upgradable to Android 14). ).

Woot

Get up to 80% off the best technology at Woot! (Pioneer, Garmin, Kodak, AmazonBasics, Victrola and more)

View Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 8 RTX 4080 SUPER PC for $2470 on Woot

3 year warranty

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 Intel Core i9-14900KF RTX 4090 Gaming PC with 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 360mm AIO Liquid Cooling

watch on lenovo

Lenovo has reduced the price of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 RTX 4080 SUPER Gaming PC to just $2469.99 with coupon code “SURPRISEOFFER”. The new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER has enough horsepower to handle any game at 4K at high frame rates, even with ray tracing enabled at maximum settings. Performance is 5% to 10% faster than the RTX 4080 thanks to a higher base clock speed, higher CUDA core count, and higher memory bandwidth. It's on par with AMD's most powerful GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, but has an edge in ray tracing and DLSS 3.0-enabled performance.

Govee 100ft Bluetooth RGB LED Strip Light, $10.42

Clip 50% Off Coupon

Govee 100ft Bluetooth RGB LED Strip Light

View on Amazon

Nowadays, you can easily decorate your gaming space with customized lighting without spending a lot of money. Amazon is offering the 100-foot Govee Bluetooth-enabled RGB LED Light Strip for just $10.42 when you clip the 50% off coupon on the product page. Govee is one of the largest manufacturers of RGB LED lights and always offers the best prices.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh power bank for $89.98

Equipped with 200W USB Type-C power delivery

Anker Prime 20,000mAh mobile battery with 200W USB Type-C Power Delivery

View on Amazon

Amazon is currently selling the powerful and high-capacity Anker Prime 20,000mAh USB Power Bank for just $89.98. This is a significant 31% discount from the original MSRP of $130. This is the successor to the Anker 737, which we considered the best Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally charger. Boasting an absolutely massive 200W USB power delivery that can charge all your mobile devices at the same time.

Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge, $29.98

Walmart is once again offering the officially licensed Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Refrigerator, but this time at a much lower price. You can buy it now for just $29.98. This is the highest price ever for this refrigerator (the previous lowest price was nearly $50). $30 isn't a bad price for any small refrigerator, especially since people were snapping these up for over $250 when they first came out in 2021.

Anker 10,000mAh USB Type-C power bank, $12.64

Amazon Prime members only

Amazon Prime members only

Anker PowerCore PIQ 10,000mAh USB Type-C power bank with up to 12W charging

Clip the 24% off coupon on the product page

View on Amazon

If you're looking for a highly rated power bank from a trusted brand, we've got some great deals for you. Amazon is offering the Anker PowerCore PIQ 10,000mAh Power Bank for just $12.64 for Amazon Prime members when you clip the 24% off coupon on the product page. This power bank is very simple, but it's cheap, compact, lightweight, and has both USB Type-A and Type-C outputs.

20% off NERF LMTD Halo Needler, now $79.49

For a limited time, Amazon is selling the Halo-inspired NERF LMTD Needler Dart Firing Blaster for just $79.49. This is a 20% discount from the original MSRP of $100. This Halo Needler is one of his coolest looking guns in his LMTD lineup for NERF. LMTD is a collection of fan-service weapons designed after iconic weapons from popular movies and games. This would make a great gift for any Halo fan.

Powercolor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Video Card (RTX 4080 SUPER equivalent) $849.99

Clip $100 Coupon

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU

View on Amazon

If your goal is to enjoy 4K gaming at the lowest price, you can't beat this deal. Walmart currently has the Powercolor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU on sale for $949.99. (Free) When you log into your Walmart account, there's a $100 coupon that you can clip to bring the price down to $849.99. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for AMD's most powerful GPU. The 7900 XTX offers more horsepower than his RTX 4080 and is on par with the likes of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

Akko MOD007 75% Magnetic Keyboard Starting from $103.99

anniversary version

Akko MOD007 Magnet Switch Keyboard

View on Amazon

World Tour Tokyo (Pink)

Akko MOD007 Magnet Switch Keyboard

View on Amazon

Santorini (Blue)

Akko MOD007 Magnet Switch Keyboard

View on Amazon

Earlier this year, Akko released a new lineup of MOD007 75% keyboards with Hall-effect magnetic switches, and today they're on sale for 20% off. Normally priced between $129.99 and $134.99, you can currently get it for as low as $103.99 with a clippable coupon of 20% off. Three of his cute designs are available: Anniversary Edition (wired), World Tour Tokyo (wired/wireless), and Santorini (wired/wireless). Cheaper than other brands of magnetic switch keyboards. The Corsair K70 Max is $189.99, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is $199.99, and the Wooting 60HE is $194.99.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial)

While many people may only remember DirecTV as a satellite TV service, the company also offers a pretty solid streaming service. DirecTV Stream has a wide range of streaming options, including a variety of movies, series, and premier live TV streaming access. The trial period may be short (5 days), but DirecTV does a good job of giving you some premium content with your subscription. When customers sign up for one of his three packages of varying content ranging from $79.99 per month to $119.99 per month, the first three months of their subscription include Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, STARZ, MGM+, and Cinemax. is provided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/daily-deals-april-04-2024-remote-control-rc-toy-power-banks-xbox-fridge-googe-pixel-smartphone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos