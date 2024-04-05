Miami Dade College to participate in eMerge Americas on April 18th and 19th





Miami, April 4, 2024 Miami Dade College (MDC) is once again participating in eMerge Americas, South Florida's premier annual technology conference and trade show, now in its 10th year. As in past years, MDC will have dedicated space to showcase the university's top technology programs, student projects, simulators and more. In addition, university leaders will attend panels and fireside chats led by industry experts, including MDC President Madeline Pumariega. Antonio Delgado, MDC Vice President of Innovation and Technology Partnerships; Alejandro D. Gonzlez, executive director of the MDC Idea Center;

eMerge will be held on Thursday and Friday, April 18th and 19th at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center.

Visit MDC booth 910 and experience a dynamic and engaging series of activities including: FinTech Activation. Event attendees will be able to learn more about the fascinating world of trading through a hands-on experience at the Bloomberg Terminal and TradeStation. See how technology is transforming the health and wellness space as you sample anatomy charts, and manage your assets with tools from select MDC technology partners like Apple Vision Pro and NTT Data Learn what it's like to race in a simulator while understanding machine learning and get the chance to feel the thrill of understanding Amazon Web Services. For more information about MDC's technology programs, visit www.mdc.edu/entec.

List of panels featuring MDC at eMerge Americas 2024:

Thursday, April 18th

12:15pm 12:45pm

Health Entrepreneurs: Creating Value and Changing Lives

launchpad stage

Listen to a conversation between Dr. Amira Ogunleye and Alejandro D. Gonzlez, Executive Director of the MDC Idea Center, to learn about the transformative power of entrepreneurship. Dr. Ogunleye has made a name for himself as a leading celebrity dentist for LeBron James, Lil Wayne, and Dwyane Wade, to name a few. She is an Egyptian immigrant, the youngest graduate of Howard University School of Dentistry, and a leading healthcare entrepreneur in South Florida. She also uses her personal influence to impact the lives of hundreds of children without access to dental care and uplifts women through her empowerment efforts. This is an entrepreneurial journey that will move you.

1:02 p.m.

Miami Tech Workforce Coalition: Shaping the future of South Florida's tech workforce

main stage

An insightful session with the Miami Tech Talent Coalition exploring their mission to build a sustainable and inclusive technology talent pipeline in South Florida. From promoting diversity to fostering innovation, see how the coalition is shaping the future of South Florida's tech workforce. Speakers include MDC President Madeline Pumaliega; Ronnie Abovitz, founder and CEO of Sun & Thunder. Olga Naumovic, Director of Technology, Miami Millennium Management, Terry Ann Brown, Director, Miami Tech Works, and Saif Ishoof, CEO and Co-Founder. Lab22c.

3 3:30 p.m.

The future is now: Transform business and education with human-centered AI

text stage

As the industry accelerates AI and its transformative impact into our daily lives, Intel's unwavering commitment is to integrate AI ubiquitously and pioneer the future of work and innovation. Focusing on industry-specific training and upskilling strategies opens up new avenues for your workforce, allowing you to sharply focus on AI skills while improving your unique human-centered skills. This presentation will explore how Intel Digital Readiness programs, including AI for Workforce, AI for Citizens, and Digital Trust for All, are being implemented through Miami Dade College to strengthen human capabilities and address challenges in business and education. I will explain what is being done. Speakers include Brian Gonzalez, Executive Director of Government Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel, and Antonio Delgado, Vice President of Innovation and Technology Partnerships at MDC.

Friday, April 19th

11:30am 12:00pm

Brave but not perfect: Empowering women to embrace imperfection and courage.

main stage

MDC Chair Madeline Pumariega will moderate a discussion with Reshma Saujani, author of Brave, Not Perfect, founder of Girls Who Code, and founder and CEO of Moms First, who will deliver the keynote address. Saujani shares insight into the power of embracing courage rather than perfectionism, especially for women navigating the challenges of the modern world. In this session, she explores the importance of fostering a culture of courage, resilience, and risk-taking in both the personal and professional realms.

2:45pm – 3:15pm

Rising Stars Leveraging the Millennium: Perspectives from University of Miami's Top Alumni

launchpad stage

Led by Steve Johnson, Millennium's Learning Engineering + Data (LEaD) Program Director, this panel discussion will feature a diverse group of college students weighing in on their career ambitions, Miami's business environment, and what they're looking for. share. To your future employer. This graduate was selected as the recipient of the 2024 eMerge Americas' Rising Stars award based on his academic performance, and he was selected as a recipient of the 2024 eMerge Americas' Rising Stars award, and he was selected as a recipient of the 2024 eMerge Americas' Rising Stars award. It represents a variety of universities, including the University of the Atlantic. .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the technology hub of the Americas. Launched in 2014, eMerge Signature Event is a global technology conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center with over 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. get together. In addition to our annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch contests, masterclasses, and webinars throughout the year, as well as publishing insight reports on venture activity and investments. For the past decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas and has been at the forefront of building South Florida's entrepreneurship and technology ecosystem. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit www.emergeamericas.com.

