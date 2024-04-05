Chasing clear skies, eclipse watchers head to Quebec's eastern region – Montreal





Evan Zucker is heading across the continent from San Diego in search of clear skies ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse.

He had originally planned to observe in Texas, but the forecast called for cloudy weather, so he and his wife, Paula, loaded their camera and telescope into their Kia SUV and made the long trip to Sherbrooke, Kenya, 80 miles east of Montreal. I started driving long distances.

Chasing the eclipse is “all about the weather,” he says.

To make the most of the opportunity, the 68-year-old made cancelable reservations a year ago in six cities in the eclipse's path. Little Rock, Arkansas.and Rochester, New York.

Although he may still change his mind, he expects Quebec's Eastern Townships to be the final destination, and believes other eclipse watchers will follow suit. As the weather forecast darkens for the southwestern United States, the best weather is likely to be seen in the northeast, including parts of Quebec and New Brunswick, he said.

Regional tourism board spokesperson Lysandre Michaud-Verreau said the eastern region was ready for the influx of tourists, with more than 40 viewing parties and events planned. She said the area was a special place offering stargazing possibilities beyond solar eclipses.

“It is very unusual for such a unique astronomical phenomenon to occur here, where the center of the eclipse is located above two dark sky reserves and above ASTROlab,” said Michaud-Bérot of Lac – Mentioned the observatory and astronomical museum near Mégantic. , Que. “This is really important for the Eastern District.”

On their way to Quebec, the Zuckers encountered “extremely severe weather,” including tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding. “It was a real challenge,” he said. But it will be worth it if you can reach clear skies and see your 10th total solar eclipse.

6:42 Find out how you can support NASA research on Monday, April 8th during the total solar eclipse.

Mr. Zucker said he has been fascinated by celestial phenomena since he was a teenager in New York, and when he was 14 years old, he asked for a ride to Virginia for the first total solar eclipse on March 7, 1970. He is said to have persuaded the teachers.

“It's very intuitive,” Zucker, who was traveling north from Ohio, told The Canadian Press. “The sun essentially disappears and is replaced by the moon's large black disk and the white curly atmosphere of the corona around it.

“It's something you won't see anywhere else on Earth.”

Canadian cities from Niagara Falls, Ontario to Gander, New Jersey are preparing to welcome visitors who expect to spend a few minutes in the dark during a rare alignment of the sun, Earth and moon.

There are areas in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador where the Moon will appear to completely block the Sun along its total orbit. Airbnb reports that the two most booked Canadian destinations through April 8 are the Niagara region and Montreal.

The Eastern Townships' flagship event will be held in and around the ASTROlab, with scientists and presenters leading the activities and an outdoor stage set up to broadcast the progress of the eclipse on a giant screen.

Many towns host their own small events, with talks from amateur astronomers, food, crafts, and free eclipse glasses to protect your eyesight.

The History Museum in Magog, Kenya, is offering a classic eclipse day, featuring actors in period costume and creating a pinhole eclipse box, through which you have the opportunity to safely observe the celestial phenomenon. It offers. Hampden, Kenya, is hosting a viewing event offering free eclipse-themed food, including “Sun” juice, “Meteor” cotton candy and “Total Eclipse” pizza.

There are several ski areas in the area, most of which host guided hikes and lift rides for viewing parties at the top, Michaud-Bello said.

1:40 Nova Scotia astronomer shares excitement about upcoming solar eclipse

Outside of the Eastern Townships, Montreal is scheduled to host several large-scale observing events, including one at Parc Jean-Drapeau, an island in the St. Lawrence River, Canada. Space agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques is also expected to attend.

Zucker said he likely won't be attending any major events. He likes to watch with others and takes hundreds of eclipse glasses with him, but he also travels with 11 still and video cameras, and three telescopes. Therefore, it requires a lot of space.

He says he wants to find a spot with a good view of not only the eclipse itself, but also various horizons, and photograph the moon's shadow coming in from the southwest and leaving to the northeast.

He originally called this month's event the “Great American Solar Eclipse,” but his travels north led him to call it the “Great North American Solar Eclipse” instead. According to him, the 2017 solar eclipse occurred only in the United States. “This is in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.”

