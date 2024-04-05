Perfect Corp. introduces AI hair analysis to help brands recommend personalized hair care regimens





Perfect Corp. introduces AI hair analysis technology to help brands recommend personalized hair care regimens to customers

Unique AI-powered beauty innovation identifies hair texture, thickness, and curl pattern in seconds

Perfect Corporation (NYSE:PERF)

New York, NY, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Perfect Corp., a leading provider of AI and AR beauty and fashion technologies and developer of Beautiful AI solutions, today announced the launch of AI Innovations for Hair Care. announced. industry. Perfect Corp.'s new AI hair analysis technology uses advanced AI to identify hair texture, thickness, and curl patterns in seconds. This unique beauty technology advancement recognizes up to 10 different curl patterns and shapes, from straight to extremely coiled. This tool provides insight to the user by placing their hair type into one of her nine ranges. This technology allows hair care brands and retailers to engage with customers by providing personalized insights into the hair care shopping experience.

AI Hair Type Analysis Set Transforming Hair Care Retail Perfect Corp.'s proprietary AI hair type analysis technology enables hair care brands and retailers to offer their customers an enhanced and customized shopping experience. By examining different parts of your hair, the AI ​​hair type analysis solution accurately identifies nine different hair types across 10 categories, from straight to wavy to extremely coily and everything in between. This solution enables hair care brands to quickly deliver highly accurate and consistent results with personalized recommendations tailored to each customer's unique hair type. The technology aims to alleviate major pain points in hair care consumer behavior by streamlining interactions between hair care brands and their customers, while increasing consumer trust through accurate insights into hair properties. I am.

AI Technology Boosts Sales and Customer Engagement in Hair Care In the beauty industry, personalization is quickly becoming important to attract and provide value to shoppers. AI-powered hair analysis solutions leverage AI technology to identify each customer's unique hair type, allowing brands and retailers to provide customized advice across multiple touchpoints, from online to in-store. Masu. By simply scanning with a camera device, consumers can discover their hair type and receive personalized recommendations that address their specific hair care needs. This gives consumers greater confidence in their purchases and helps hair care brands increase sales and drive deeper customer engagement.

Revolutionizing the hair care industry with innovative AI experiences Perfect Corp.'s mission is to solve consumer pain points with AI innovation. Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chan said: Innovative AI hair type analysis technology simplifies the purchasing process, allowing individuals to make informed and confident decisions when selecting hair care products. We are excited to bring this solution to the hair care retail industry that increases satisfaction and loyalty through personalization.

Click here to learn more about Perfect's AI hair analysis technology.

About Perfect Corp. Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages beautiful AI innovation to make the world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the field, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the world to help brands embrace a digital-first world by transforming the shopping journey through digital innovation. Masu. Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions is a synergistic technology that powers sustainable, hyper-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analysis, personalized product recommendation tools, and more. Deliver a led experience. AI innovation.

