Deploying AI in tax and accounting: 3 considerations to get started





Tax and accounting professionals should learn the basic steps to get started with AI in the tax field, with an emphasis on understanding AI, streamlining data processes, and preparing data for AI integration.

In an age where technology continues to evolve at unimaginable speeds, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative tool in nearly every industry, including tax and accounting. Integrating AI into tax processes is expected to not only improve efficiency, but also provide deeper insights and improve accuracy. However, the path to effectively leveraging AI, especially generative AI (GenAI) in the tax field, can seem daunting to many.

Step 1: Understand AI and GenAI

Launched in late 2022, GenAI was the most talked about software revolution throughout 2023. While simple AI has been slowly introduced into our personal and business lives, the mainstream introduction of GenAI has brought attention to more advanced uses of AI. . . For tax departments and professionals, even if AI existed before, the awareness of AI in business processes is negligible, and for those who click on an article with AI in the title, both AI and GenAI is presented as the savior and professional boogeyman of all kinds.

How AI and GenAI are on the rise for tax departments and tax professionals, and the challenges tax professionals often face, including pressures to recruit and retain top talent, lack of departmental and corporate resources, and pressures to retain talent. Understand how the challenges are solved. We will ensure thorough compliance. Understanding AI and GenAI in the context of tax workflows requires understanding what these advanced technologies can do, what problems they can solve in tax and accounting operations, and just as importantly, what AI can do. You need to understand what problems you can't solve and what problems you can't solve.

Tax accountant corporations and corporate tax departments are already using AI in a variety of tasks, such as automating data entry and classifying tax documents. GenAI can be used to extend these tasks to, for example, help predict tax liability or support tax planning decisions.

Tax professionals looking to better understand what AI and GenAI mean for their work should look for resources dedicated to the use of AI in finance or tax that will provide the most relevant insights. there is.

Step 2: Data quality

Before effectively implementing AI and GenAI, tax professionals and team leaders must consider the state of their organization’s data. How has it been managed or unmanaged? Where is it stored? How is it accessed? And finally, what is the quality of that data?

The data most in-house tax departments use comes from a variety of sources within the organization, including financial statements, invoices, receipts, and payroll records. Once you know what data is available, you need to streamline it.

Leveraging it through system integration, such as increasing automation and streamlining data processes and using enterprise resource planning (ERP) programs, can be highly beneficial. If an ERP or similar exists within the company (nearly all companies utilize at least one program of this type), how can the tax department access and incorporate it? need to be investigated. This process allows data to flow smoothly between systems without requiring manual intervention, reducing errors and saving time.

Step 3: Get AI-enabled data

Regardless of the route taken to enable tax departments with AI and GenAI technology, one thing is clear: That means AI systems require secure, standardized, and clean data to function properly. “Garbage in, garbage out” is a common adage in data science, and the emphasis on the importance of data quality is especially pertinent here. Inaccurate or inconsistent data can lead to incorrect AI outputs, which can be costly both reputationally and financially.

To make your organization's data AI-ready, first implement data cleaning practices to remove errors and inconsistencies. This may include standardizing data formats, correcting inaccuracies, deduplicating records, etc. It is also important to establish data governance policies to maintain data quality over time.

Data security is another important aspect when preparing data for AI. Tax data is highly sensitive and must be handled with extreme care to comply with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). Ensure your AI systems have robust security measures in place to protect against data breaches and unauthorized access.

Embarking on integrating AI into your tax processes is a strategic move that can have significant benefits. By educating internal tax teams and external tax professionals about AI and GenAI, streamlining data processes, and ensuring that the data they use is AI-enabled, tax professionals and departments can Lay the foundation for a successful AI implementation. As the field of AI and GenAI continues to evolve, remember that maintaining a culture of learning and adaptability is essential to staying ahead of the game.

