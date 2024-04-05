Digital wallets as the next generation of college transcripts





Digital credential wallets allow students to store their credentials, degrees, and skills all in one place.

In 2004, then 22-year-old Timothy Summers received a small laminated copy of his college diploma.

He said there's this idea of ​​doing your own journey, that it's yours, that you can put it in your pocket, take it out and tell your story.

Twenty years later, Summers wanted to instill that same sense of ownership in students at Arizona State University. So he spent years and raised millions of dollars to build his ASU Pocket, a digital credential wallet that stores students' transcripts, certificates, and other badges.

“I have an app on my phone that allows me to view not only the quizzes I took in class, but also the gardening knowledge I learned at local community gardens,” said Summers, former executive director of ASU Enterprise Technology. . I've seen lifelong learners embrace and embrace their ability to be creators and what learning and education is all about.

ASU is part of a growing number of institutions turning to catch-all digital wallets in both higher education and enterprise. The idea has been percolating for more than a decade, and organizations like ASU and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are now building open source technology that other companies can easily leverage. This, coupled with increased adoption of technology and a greater emphasis on skills rather than degrees, is creating momentum.

Sharon Lu, executive in residence at JFFLabs, Jobs for the Future's innovation lab, said she thought it was a place poised for real growth. The nonprofit focuses on bridging learners and employers with digital infrastructure such as learning records and employment records.

A digital credential wallet is a tool (usually an app) that allows you to store your learning and employment records in one place. These are part of a larger digital trend that extends beyond higher education. Several state Departments of Transportation offer digital licenses. The Department of Homeland Security is considering doing the same with digital visas, and thousands of convenience stores now require digital age verification instead of a driver's license for people purchasing alcohol.

Academia initially envisioned digital wallets as a way to ease the transition for transfer students. That application remains, but the new focus is on giving students a sense of ownership over their records and accomplishments.

Kelly Lemoie, executive director of digital, said that instead of credentials being placed on a platform that may or may not go out of business or published to an email that can't be accessed, it becomes part of something learners can control. Stated. Credentials Consortium. As long as it's in your wallet, you can control who sees it.

Keisha Campbell, executive director of enrollment services at Morgan State University, pointed to the digital wallet feature to connect and market students to potential employers. She gave the example of how a student with a 2.3 GPA may have more job-applicable skills than a student with a 4.0 GPA.

It's an opportunity to tell a story. One thing he can do with this, Campbell says, is fill in gaps and spaces that a transcript might not be able to fill. It's important to recognize what you've learned along the way, and it will still be useful whether you graduate with a diploma or a qualification.

State government systems are also eyeing the potential benefits of digital wallets. Both Indiana and Alabama have launched digital wallets for learners.

The Alabama government is among a growing group of companies deploying digital wallets to help workers secure jobs.

The Digital Credentials Consortium led by ASU Pocket and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology could further accelerate mass adoption. Both companies are working to create open source digital wallets, meaning institutions can take advantage of the technology and add it to their existing systems instead of spending the time and money to build their own digital wallets. .

One of the main tenets of technology adoption is to ease adoption, Lemoie says. I think they were on the verge of something happening, and in the next few years it will become more mainstream, but it often takes work on the ground to revitalize it.

Digital wallet challenges

Adoption of digital wallets in higher education has been slow to date for several reasons, including confusing name changes. Within higher education institutions, just two years ago, this concept was referred to as the Comprehensive Learner Record. There is also an oft-repeated joke that higher education institutions cannot adapt quickly to new trends.

That's been the case in transcripts of records since the late 1800s, Campbell said. For most people, it's a pretty serious job. And we have to do the work behind governance. The conversation is, are employers using it?

New Mexico Community College began discussing digital wallets in 2019, long before the technology advanced dramatically, said Kyle Lee, CEO of CNM Ingenuity. This nonprofit organization was created by Central New Mexico Community College. The technical foundations are in place, but the focus is on keeping the conversation going rather than rushing into action.

There is also the daunting task of overhauling the entire technology ecosystem.

In a sense, this is not difficult. JFFLabs' Leu said the technology is there and working. But the bigger question is: What is a change management process? The process is not an insurmountable barrier.

But officials believe these hurdles can and will be overcome as higher education enters a new phase of need.

CNM Ingenuitys Lee said we need to think of education as two statements: academic learning and life learning. This storm provided the most valuable place for this individual, as opposed to a more linear path to the white-collar or blue-collar world. This is the new color environment.

