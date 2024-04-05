Tetra Tech (TTEK) wins award for innovative PFAS water treatment program





Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, has received an Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Project Achievement Award for its collaboration with the City of Dayton, Ohio. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in municipal water supplies.

Once built, the Daytons Advanced Water Treatment Facility will be the largest PFAS treatment facility in the United States and will be part of a $400 million master plan to address the water system's asset management needs. This strategy includes expanding pumping and refilling, installing interconnections between the two treatment plants, and installing PFAS treatment. Tetra Tech is planning and designing improvements totaling more than $200 million to address emerging contaminants and maintain the region's high-quality water sources. This program is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act (IIJA).

“Tetra Tech is honored to be recognized for our science-led approach to helping our customers address their most complex challenges,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. says. We thank our clients for their continued confidence in our performance and recognize our 28,000 employees for their dedication to technical excellence.

In addition to the PFAS Project Achievement Award, Tetra Tech received four additional awards for outstanding performance, innovation, and industry leadership in climate change, the environment, and sustainable infrastructure. The annual award from EBJ and Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ) was presented at the Environmental Industry Summit XXII on April 3, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Additional awards include:

CCBJ Consulting & Engineering Award for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience for Leveraging Technology to Reduce Deforestation and Enhance Forest Management in India Body Carbon Reduction and Carbon Sequestration Across the Lifecycle of Western Australia’s Largest High-Volume Production Facility CCBJ Project Achievement Award for Climate Resilient Infrastructure in Support of Wooden Buildings EBJ Business Achievement Award: Large Business EBJ Diversity & Inclusion Award, recognizing an exceptionally strong 2023 fiscal year with records achieved on key financial indicators; and for promoting diversity and supporting the development of employees from historically marginalized groups.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leader in water, environmental and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services to projects around the world. Tetra Tech's 28,000 employees work together to lead the science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the transition to clean energy. provides clear solutions to complex problems. For more information about Tetra Tech, visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Corporate%2BNews/Tetra%2BTech%2B%2528TTEK%2529%2BReceives%2BAward%2Bfor%2BInnovative%2BPFAS%2BWater%2BTreatment%2BProgram/23029887.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos