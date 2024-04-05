BBC launches new Wonder Chase experience on Roblox





Publication date: April 5, 2024 10:00 AM

Watch the BBC Wonder Chase trailer

The BBC entered the world of Roblox today with the launch of BBC Wonder Chase. People love the free, fun and lively show featuring some of the biggest BBC shows such as 'Match of the Day', 'Doctor Who', 'EastEnders' and 'The Next Step'. Enter the world. They'll also meet some of the BBC's most famous faces, including Gary Lineker, Zara McDermott, Louis Theroux, Hacker T. Dogg and the 15th Doctor.

People can play fun mini-games, collect BBC iPlayer-themed coins, learn interesting nature facts and complete tricky obstacle courses. Along the way, challenge yourself to find and collect limited edition stickers, or relax and chat with friends on your friends list while watching clips from your favorite BBC shows in the cinema area. You can also.

The new BBC Wonder Chase Experience aims to bring the BBC to young people where they are. Roblox is hugely popular with young viewers, with more than 71 million people using it every day. This experience is free on Roblox and available on PC, mobile (iOS, Android), PlayStation, and Xbox. To find this, go to Roblox and search for BBC Wonder Chase.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, said: BBC Wonder Chase brings some of the biggest BBC programming from the worlds of sport, drama and nature to friends and family. brings to life a gaming space that encourages play and social interaction. And the star of the show too. We showcase a wide range of BBC content on a platform with over 71 million users.

Patricia Hildalgo, Director of Children's Education, said: The children's media landscape is constantly evolving, and we want to meet kids wherever they are. We know Roblox is hugely popular with children, giving them the chance to interact and play with their favorite CBBC shows and characters, and discover even more from across the BBC. I was there.

Your journey begins at Wonder Central, a magical floating city. Here, people will run into documentarians Louis Theroux and Zara McDermott, have a laugh with CBBC's hacker T-Dog, or enjoy his game with comic relief Red Nose. From Wonder Central, you can also find portals to other parts of the experience, including:

Total Sports is a collection of sporty islands where you can explore surrounded by giant inflatables and activities. There you can meet and chat with Match of the Day stars Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer. The Deep Space Zone is an otherworldly planet where people find Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, and the mischievous Goblin. Tiny Planet Here, people enter a garden in the English countryside, but they are the size of insects. An interactive space for learning about nature while having fun, allowing players to chat with some of the BBC's most famous nature presenters, including Liz Bonin and Steve Backshall from CBBC's Deadly 60s. Festival Park hosts a magical, low-key festival of music, art, and culture all in one. People can find and chat with Michelle, Kenzie and Eldon from CBBC's hit show The Next Step, or visit his tent at the BBC News Rave.

The BBC Wonder Chase world will evolve over the next year with the addition of new content and the development of new worlds.

The experience was created by the BBC and Bristol-based game developer Mobile Pie. The BBC also used many accessibility tools available on the Roblox platform for the experience. This includes options to stop or pause movement such as grass or wind to reduce potentially distracting animations. Adaptive controller support is built in for users with PlayStation or Xbox, and it also has the ability to change button behavior to give users control over their experience. There is also a feature that allows you to automate the key action, double jump, which helps those who have trouble tapping twice in quick succession.

To find BBC Wonder Chase, click here or go to Roblox and search for BBC Wonder Chase.

R.B.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2024/bbc-wonder-chase-launches-on-roblox The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos