A major iPhone update could be released soon





Have you installed iOS 17.4.1 on your iPhone yet? It was a small, security-focused feature with only bug fixes and important security fixes, not new features (although some users reported an improvement in battery life after installing this). But the next big thing is already underway.

iOS 17.5 is coming soon.

David Phelan

Updates for April 4th are as follows. This post was first published by him on April 1, 2024.

Details on the iOS 17.4.1 release can be found here and guidance on whether you should install iOS 17.4.1 on your iPhone can be found here. Oh, and if you hear about a mysterious revised release, here are the details on what it is and how to get it.

But the world of iPhone updates never stands still, and it looks like it's about to move on to iOS 17.5. After all, as 9to5Mac points out, it's been a full three weeks since the last beta went live. That's because iOS 17.4.1, a small update, didn't have a beta version, but was instead rolled out as a complete general release.

The report further goes on to say that Apple is set to release iOS 17.5 with build number 21F5048f soon, according to information shared on social media by a personal account with a strong track record. This account typically announces this information just before the software is released.

The report also says there is increasing evidence of iOS 17.5 in the publication's Google Analytics data, which is often a clear sign that the real thing is about to arrive. All of this suggests something is imminent.

Of course, it's only for developers at first, but a public beta is usually released a day or two later.

iOS 17.5: What to expect

Get a better idea of ​​what's coming as soon as the beta version is released. At the top of the list are updates that affect users in the EU as part of our response to the Digital Markets Act. As part of a move to allow external app marketplaces in the EU, users will be able to download apps from the developer's website. Apple said Web Distribution, available in a software update later this spring, will allow certified developers to distribute iOS apps directly to EU users from developer-owned websites.

Details can be found here, but I'm confident that what Apple announced later this spring will almost certainly mean this breakthrough change will be coming to iOS 17.5.

9to5Mac predicts that the first beta version could be rolled out as early as this week. Since we have just returned from the Easter holidays, it is likely that the usual Tuesday release date will be changed accordingly, rather than today.

I believe the developer beta will be available on Wednesday, April 3rd.

iOS 17.5 general release date

Rumors are getting stronger that a new iPad is coming in early May, so I suspect the general release will be timed accordingly. My best guess at this point, and it's subject to change, is that iOS 17.5 will be released in the first week of May, either Tuesday or Wednesday, either Tuesday, May 7th or Wednesday, May 8th. I think it might be.

stay tuned.

Updated on April 4th. The first developer beta of iOS 17.5 is now available. Its arrival means the above schedule is likely to work. This is a bumper update and includes many new features, including the EU-related download system mentioned above. We'll be reporting on all the new features soon, but a few are worth noting. Even if the first beta reaches general release, we can expect new privacy features related to Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers, although this is by no means a given, as elements often come and go during the beta deployment stage. can. If it's in your bag without you knowing, the “Move with me” notification will expand.

There also appears to be another feature on the horizon that will allow users to block participants in group FaceTime calls, which could help fight spam. The Apple Podcasts widget has a new design. In fact, this is a perfect example of an element being removed in beta. This was first seen in the iOS 17.4 beta, but disappeared before general release. It looks like it's back to normal now.

Additionally, there is the ability to download apps from third-party developer websites, which are now called web distributions. Apple previously said it would launch later this spring, so this also matches the release date predicted above.

There's even mention of what appears to be an entirely new product: the new Apple Pencil for use with the iPad Pro, which is due out next month. Learn more about.

April 4th update part 2. There are now further signs that things are progressing as expected and therefore the predicted schedule is very likely to hold true. This stems from the fact that the public beta of iOS 17.5 was released in the last minutes, just two days after the iOS 17.5 development beta.

As you know, if you can't wait for the general release, it's very easy to get the public beta version. It's not impossible to get a developer beta, but a public beta is easier. Go to your iPhone's Settings app,[一般]in the section[ソフトウェア アップデート]Choose. You will see the beta update options here. You can toggle the switch on here, but you'll also need to sign up at beta.apple.com to register your iPhone.

Apple always points out that it's not the best idea to install beta software on your regular iPhone. After all, it's a beta release.

The main reason you might want to join this beta right now is because you probably live in the European Union and are ready to download apps from outside the App Store. Please note that although this is the first developer release and public beta release, there is no live external app marketplace in production yet. Presumably these won't launch until general release software is released in May, but they are an interesting option. Several services have been announced, including Epic Games Store and MacPaw's Setapp, but as The Verge points out, AltStore is likely to arrive first on EU users' phones. . This new app marketplace from developer Riley Testut is his version of AltStore, an App Store replacement launched in 2019 that doesn't require users to jailbreak their devices.

The publication also said it had a chance to preview the App Marketplace installation process and said it was cumbersome, requiring more than a dozen screen interactions to install in each store. It looks like this: First, click on the browser-based link to load the alternative store. From there, you'll see a pop-up informing you that your installation settings don't allow that developer's marketplace. next,[設定]If you go to , enable Marketplace, return to your browser, and click the download link again, you'll see another prompt asking you to confirm the installation. Finally, you can open the store and browse the available apps.

The Verge says that while it's not tricky, they believe there are enough steps and scary words to make it frustrating and act as a deterrent.

Perhaps things will get easier when the final release software is available in May. (Or maybe not.)

