Chinese man charged with stealing hundreds of secret AI files from Google

NBC News' investigative team is investigating a former Google employee who allegedly stole information about an artificial intelligence project that took more than a decade to develop. The suspect and his attorney declined to comment after the FBI searched his home and seized electronic devices. April 5, 2024

