Microsoft and Google join study to find out if AI will impact employment





As artificial intelligence continues to engulf the high-tech industry, there is growing debate about how it will impact workers and the economy. Big tech companies that invest heavily in technology, such as Google and Microsoft, are forming groups to study how artificial intelligence will impact technology jobs.

The group, led by communications equipment maker Cisco, also includes IBM, chipmaker Intel, business software company SAP and technology consultant Accenture. The group's advisors include labor unions such as the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) and the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

The rise of generative AI, such as chatbots and image generators, is shaking up the tech industry, with many companies jumping headlong into the technology, designing new artificial intelligence tools, and executives believing the advances will revolutionize the world. , promises investors that it will help them generate a lot of profits. money. Longstanding concerns that AI will take jobs away from humans have taken on added urgency as lawmakers debate how to legislate the technology.

Some people who write for a living have already lost their jobs as companies turn to chatbots for advertising and social media copy. Hollywood writers were protected from forced labor on AI-generated material last year as part of a new union contract. Many computer programmers say they can use AI to generate code and work faster. According to a study published in 2023 by the Pew Research Center, about 20% of U.S. employees have jobs that expose them to AI, such as tax preparers, copywriters, and web developers.

But overall, it's unclear how, or if, the AI ​​revolution will impact work. It's also unclear what exactly this new group will do.

Cisco's announcement about the group said it will focus on producing reports with actionable insights for business leaders and employees. It will study how AI could change jobs in 56 different technology jobs, but the announcement did not elaborate on what those jobs would be. A Cisco spokesperson said the companies are working to determine which jobs to focus on in the report. Spokespeople for Google, Microsoft, CWA and AFL-CIO did not respond to requests for more information about the group.

Companies often form working groups or write reports on issues facing their industry with the goal of swaying the debate in their favor. Technology companies have been among the biggest spenders on lobbying over the past decade, first as Congress sought to regulate social media and now as lawmakers focus on AI. .

Many tech executives have talked publicly about reskilling or upskilling their workforce as the economy changes, essentially providing training for people to learn new skills. But these companies often lay off tens of thousands of employees.

During conference panels, interviews, and earnings calls, most AI executives ignore concerns about job losses. They believe that while the technology may replace some jobs, it will vastly improve the efficiency of existing workers by removing tedious tasks such as reading long documents and organizing databases. It is claimed that it is. Google and Microsoft are touting AI in software tools like Google Docs and Microsoft Outlook that can write emails and summarize meeting notes.

