Eclipse travelers should probably use the iPhone's offline map feature





According to the Great American Eclipse website, between 931,000 and 3.725 million people are expected to travel to view the eclipse on Monday, which could strain cell phone signals. Some news outlets have reported that authorities in states such as Ohio and New York have warned that the influx of people into these areas could slow down cellphone networks and potentially face power outages. Reporting. So if you're traveling for a solar eclipse, you should prepare for these power outages by downloading a map of the area to your iPhone for offline use.

Apple brought offline maps to iPhone with the release of iOS 17 in September. Offline Maps lets you specify areas to download from the Maps app to your iPhone for use in emergencies. This way the Maps app won't use your phone data. Before you start using this feature, you may wonder how well it works.

To find out, I downloaded a map of my hometown and used it to roam around for several days. My wife and I went downtown to get some coffee, then walked to the outdoor market, drove home, and then headed back downtown for dinner after the NFL game. I also used offline maps for driving to and from the gym and walking my dog ​​around the neighborhood.

Here's how to access offline maps and what you need to know about them before you head out.

How to download maps for offline use

It's a good idea to have a map of an unfamiliar area, such as a new town or hiking trail, in case you don't have Wi-Fi access or a cell signal. Here's how to download maps for offline use:

1. Open the Maps app. 2. Find the area you want to download the map for and long press on that area. A pin should drop on the screen. 3. Tap Download at the bottom of the screen.

An outline appears on the map, representing the area where you want to download the map. Resize this outline until you're happy with it,[ダウンロード]Tap. A banner will notify you when the map has finished downloading.

After downloading an offline map, here's how to access the offline map settings page:

When you use offline maps, a banner appears at the top of the Maps app.

Zach McAuliffe/CNET

1. Open the Maps app. 2. Tap your profile picture near the map search bar. 3. Tap Offline Map. 4. Tap the map you want to use.

From here, you can update the map or find it near the bottom of the page.[オフライン マップのみを使用する]You can access settings such as switches. If you toggle this switch on, “Use Offline Maps” will appear at the top of the map when you use it. You can also tap this banner to return to the offline map settings page.

Using offline maps will get you to your destination, but expect some issues

Using offline maps was similar to using maps apps online.Open the Maps app, enter where you want to go, and then[Go]Click. You can also choose your mode of transportation and whether you want to add stops along the way.

When you're on the go, offline maps work just like online maps. The map follows you and shows nearby restaurants and businesses. If you're driving, offline maps will also show you the speed limit for the road you're currently driving on. Siri reads directions and tells you when to turn and where your destination is on the road.

Offline maps show you how long it will take to drive to your destination based on predicted traffic, rather than real-time traffic.

Zach McAuliffe/CNET

There are some differences between offline and online maps. The biggest problem is not knowing exactly when you will arrive at your destination. When you look up directions, offline maps show an estimated time of arrival, but because they're offline, they can't account for real-time traffic patterns.

For example, when I used offline maps to find my way to a restaurant downtown after an NFL game, the offline maps said it would take about 15 minutes to reach my destination. It actually took us about 40 minutes to get through the traffic and get to dinner.

This leads to the second problem with offline maps. This means that if you deviate from your route, it will take some time to readjust and find it again. I took a few impromptu side turns to get out of the aforementioned traffic jam, but the offline map still showed me where I'd left off for about a minute.

Otherwise, offline maps revert to the days of physical maps. It may be impossible to predict how much traffic will cause driving delays. Also, if you take a wrong turn, it may take you a few seconds to figure out how to go back, but eventually you will arrive at your destination. Make sure to have some snacks on hand just in case.

For more information about iOS, check out what's included in iOS 17.4 and iOS 17.3. Also check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.

