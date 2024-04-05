Google sues two crypto app makers over large-scale pig slaughter scheme





Google has accused a China-based app of an alleged scheme to distribute at least 87 fraudulent cryptocurrency and other investor apps through the Play Store, targeting 100,000 users worldwide over a four-year period. Two developers were sued.

The tech giant claimed that scammers lured victims with “promises of high returns” from “seemingly legitimate” apps offering investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies and other products. Commonly known as “pig butchering schemes,” these scams displayed false investment returns, but when users went to withdraw their funds, they found they were unable to do so.

In some cases, developers “double down on this scheme by requiring victims to make various fees and other payments that are required for victims to recover their principal investments and profits,” Google said. insisted.

Google said app developers Yunfeng Sun (aka Alphonse Sun) and Hongnam Cheung (aka Zhang Honnim and Stanford Fischer) conspired to commit “hundreds of wire fraud acts” to further a “pattern of illegal racketeering activity.” accused of doing so. Up to $75,000 will be paid out from each successfully scammed user.

Google said the allegations were elaborate because the developers used a wide range of Google products and services, including Google Play, Voice, Workspace, and YouTube, to target victims, violating their respective terms of service. Google said it was able to piece together the following schemes. Perhaps most notable is the Google Play Store's Developer Program Policy, which states that developers are not allowed to “offer users with deceptive or harmful financial products, including harmful products or services related to the management or investment of money or virtual currency.” This prohibits uploading to Google Play “apps that expose users to other services”. ”

In addition to harming Google's consumers, Google's reputation for each of its products and services will be harmed unless a federal district court in New York issues a permanent injunction preventing developers from using Google's products and services. He insisted that he would continue.

Google claimed that scammers are “threatening the integrity of Google Play and the user experience by using Google Play to carry out their fraudulent schemes.” “By using other Google products to support their plans,” the scammer “also threatens the safety and integrity of other products such as YouTube, Workspace, and Google Voice.”

Bloomberg noted that Google's lawsuit is the company's latest attempt to stop scammers from targeting Google products by suing individuals directly. Last year, Google sued five people for distributing a fake Bard AI chatbot that downloaded malware onto Google users' devices, Bloomberg reported.

How did the Google Play fraud allegations come about?

Google said the accused developers “varied their approach from app to app” in allegedly trying to defraud users of thousands of dollars, but primarily relied on three methods to lure victims.

The first method relied on using Google Voice to send text messages like, “I'm Sophia. Do you remember me?” “I miss seeing you all the time, but how are your parents, Mike?'' “To convince the targeted victim that they were sent to the wrong number.'' From there, the scammers establish a “friendship” or “romantic relationship” with the victim before moving the conversation to an app like WhatsApp, where they “offer to guide the victim through the investment process and It often reassures them of any doubts they may have.” About the app. Google claimed that these supposed friends “disappear when the victim attempts to withdraw funds.”

Another strategy allegedly used by scammers relies on videos posted on platforms such as YouTube, where they promote fake investment opportunities and promise “rates of return” as high as “2% every day.” was doing.

Google said the third tactic promoted bogus affiliate marketing campaigns, promising users commissions for “signing up additional users.” Google claimed that the apps were promoted on social media as a “sure and easy way to make money.”

Once a victim was lured into using one of the scam apps, “the user interface attempted to trick the victim into believing they were maintaining a balance in the app and receiving a 'return' on their investment,” Google said. .

In some cases, users were allowed to withdraw small amounts, convincing users that it was safe to invest more funds, but “subsequent attempts to withdraw purported profits did not work. ”. Google also said that sometimes scammers would “swindle” victims out of “even more money” by requesting additional funds for withdrawal.

Google found that “some requests” for additional funds asked for “10 to 30 percent to cover purported fees and taxes.” Not surprisingly, victims “still did not receive withdrawal requests even after these additional fees were paid,” Google said.

Which apps have been removed from the Play Store?

Google tried to remove the apps as soon as they were discovered to be malicious, but claimed that the fraudsters invented new aliases and infrastructure to “obfuscate connections to suspended malicious apps.” Because the fraudsters relied on so many different Google services, Google was able to link the scheme to the accused developers through various business records.

The fraudulent apps named in the complaint include fake cryptocurrency exchanges called TionRT and SkypeWallet. To make the exchange appear legitimate, the scammers posted press releases on news wire services and created YouTube videos that appeared to rely on actors portraying corporate leadership.

In one YouTube video promoting SkypeWallet, the alleged co-founder of Skype Coin uses the name “Romser Bennett,” who is the alleged founder of another fraudulent app called OTCAI2.0. Google said it has the same name as the person named. In each video, a completely different actor, who appears to have been hired, plays the role of “Romser Bennett.” In other videos, Google found the exact same actor playing an engineer named “Rodriguez” in one app and a tech leader named “William Bryant” in another.

Another scam app reported by Google was called the Starlight app. Google said the app was promoted on TikTok and Instagram and promised to “earn commissions just for users to watch videos.”

The Starlight app has been downloaded about 23,000 times and appears to have primarily targeted users in Ghana, with at least 6,000 Ghanaian users allegedly defrauded of their initial investment funds after being told they needed it before they could start making money with the app. I am.

Google estimates that all 87 malicious apps it removed affected approximately 100,000 users, including approximately 8,700 in the United States.

According to the complaint, Google is not aware of any live apps related to this alleged scheme in the Play Store at this time, but the fraudsters attempting to promote this scheme are unable to do so without a permanent injunction. “It will continue to harm Google and Google Play users,” Google warned.

