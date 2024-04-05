Google Pixel Watch 3: News, rumored price, release date, and more





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

While the original Google Pixel Watch had some technical issues, the second-generation Pixel has seen significant improvements. In most cases, the problems of the first model have been fixed, making it a much better smartwatch.

We should see the Google Pixel Watch 3 this year. There are still a few months left until the official announcement, but there are already a few things we can talk about. Here's what we know so far:

Google Pixel Watch 3: Release date Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

The Pixel Watch is a bit of a latecomer to the smartwatch industry, but it already has a predictable release schedule.

The original Google Pixel Watch launched in October 2022, and the Pixel Watch 2 launched a year later in October 2023. Both his Pixel Watches were launched alongside the latest Google Pixel flagship smartphone.

It's safe to expect that Google Pixel Watch 3 will be released in October 2024 alongside the Google Pixel 9 series. According to reports, this year could consist of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Accurate.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Price Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There are no rumors yet about the price of Google Pixel Watch 3. But we can get an idea from the previous two iterations and so far it's been consistent.

The first Pixel Watch cost $349 for the Wi-Fi version and $399 for the LTE version. The Pixel Watch 2 also costs $349 for Wi-Fi and $399 for LTE connectivity.

This is the average starting price for most smartwatches these days, including those made by Apple and Samsung, so we don't expect Google to be any different. There's always the possibility of a slight price increase, but so far there's nothing to suggest that's the case for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Design Joe Maring / Digital Trends

So far, the overall design of the Pixel Watch line has been simple. It has a circular dial, a crown on the side, and a unique watch strap. It's a clean, understated design, and for some, that's one of the Pixel Watch's greatest strengths.

However, this may change with Pixel Watch 3. One of the complaints many people have about the current Pixel Watch is that it only comes in one size: 41mm. So far, there have been some reports that the Google Pixel Watch 3 will come in a second size, 45mm, for the first time.

Having multiple size options is fairly common in smartwatches, with both Apple and Samsung offering two sizes on their Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. There are no reports of any other design changes, so the Pixel Watch 3 is likely to keep the same circular watch face seen over the past few years.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Specs Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel Watch 2 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 chip and comes with 2GB RAM. These were big improvements over the first Pixel Watch, which used the Exynos chip.

There's no word on which chipset the Pixel Watch 3 will utilize, but considering how much better the W5 was than the Exynos chip in the first model, it's hard to imagine Google taking a step back. As we get closer to the fall Google Pixel event, we should see more reports about what's inside the Pixel Watch 3.

Meanwhile, there are currently reports that the Pixel Watch 3 will include an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. This is a highly accurate chip used for location tracking and near field communication.

The addition of a UWB chip could have several implications. Pixel Watch 2 can already unlock an Android phone it's paired with, but UWB lets you do this faster and more precisely. UWB enables Pixel Watch 3 to locate lost Android smartphones, similar to the precision search feature on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Software and updates Google Pixel Watch Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What about software? The Pixel Watch 2 currently runs Wear OS 4, which isn't much different than its predecessor, Wear OS 3.5.

As for the Pixel Watch 3, both Samsung and Google are developing it, so Wear OS 5 should arrive later this year. Wear OS 5 is based on Android 14. The Pixel Watch 2 relies heavily on his Fitbit integration for health and fitness tracking, so we can expect the same with the Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 2 has at least three years of software updates, which is reasonable. The Pixel Watch 3 should receive similar, if not better, support.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Battery life Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Reports have surfaced that the battery capacity of the Pixel Watch 3 will increase. Unfortunately, it probably won't be enough to make much of a difference compared to the previous two Pixel Watches.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Google's battery certification for the Pixel Watch 3 indicates a 307mAh battery. By the way, the Pixel Watch 2 was equipped with his 306mAh battery. Technically it's an improvement, but not a huge improvement.

This larger battery is a negligible difference compared to the increase from the original Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 2. For reference, that increase was from 294mAh to 306mAh. The 1mAh increase from Pixel Watch 2 to 3 is almost negligible.

There's no word yet on the Pixel Watch 3 in terms of charger or charging speed information. However, the Pixel Watch 2 can charge about 50% in 30 minutes, so the Pixel Watch 3 will be similar.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-watch-3-release-date-price-specs-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos