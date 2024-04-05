Google Podcasts is officially retired – here are my favorite iPhone and Android alternatives





Google Podcasts has been discontinued. The streaming platform recently went offline on April 2, bringing an end to a six-year saga. Now it joins things like YouTube Stories and the Stadia console in Google Graveyard.

When you open the app or visit the official website, you will see a message stating that the service is no longer available. Google will ask you to transfer your subscriptions to YouTube Music or export them to a third-party service.

We recently published a guide explaining how to migrate your subscriptions. Migrating to YouTube Music is super easy, as it's all done in the Google Podcasts app. Migrating to a third party is a little more tedious as it requires creating an OPML file and uploading the file to the support service. Please note that you have until July 31st to migrate your data. After that you're out of luck.

Promoting YouTube Music

YouTube Music will replace Google Podcasts as it integrates the company's audio content into its app. As for the service, it's not the worst alternative, but it's far from the best.

The main problem with podcasts on YouTube Music is that they play secondary to the music. That's not the main attraction. Yes, the platform has made multiple updates to improve support for podcasts, but there is a lot of work to be done. Even if the “Podcast” filter is turned on, the search bar will still prioritize music artists and playlists. Some people find the user interface to be very cumbersome as it is filled with recommended songs making it difficult to find shows. The list goes on.

So, for those looking for a new podcast home other than YouTube Music, here's a list of the best alternatives.

1. AntennaPod – Best Alternative on Android

(Image credit: Future)

AntennaPod is a completely free platform built by volunteers. There are no ads (unless the podcast publisher runs them), and you can subscribe to your favorite shows via RSS feeds. New episodes will appear on your home screen with an option to download them for offline listening. You can use the history tab to queue up consecutive episodes for future reruns. Plus, they're all easy to use. The UI is streamlined to minimize clutter.

Last November, developers posted a set of instructions teaching people how to migrate from Google Podcasts to AntennaPod. As mentioned above, you will need to create an OPML file. The main problem with this app is that it is only available for Android. iPhone owners should look elsewhere.

2. PocketCasts – The best feature-rich alternative

(Image credit: Future)

Compared to AntennaPod, PocketCast has much more features. We offer a wide range of resources to discover new shows. Categories include popular US content, Irish podcasts, books, Women's History Month, music, and more. The player also has an interesting toolset. You can increase the playback speed to twice hers or trim the silence in an episode. You can also set a sleep timer.

Everything I mentioned earlier is available completely free of charge. You can add more by purchasing a subscription. For example, Pocket Casts Plus provides access to both a desktop app and a smartwatch app. The app is available for Android and iOS.

3. Cloudy – the best feature of iOS

(Image source: TechRadar)

Rounding out this trio is Overcast, which is exclusive to iOS. This is a very popular app on the iPhone and currently has a near-perfect rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Apple App Store. Much of the praise goes to its intuitive design, with reviews noting that it has “lots of useful features.” It's similar to previous entries in that Overcast shares some of the same features, such as downloading episodes for offline listening, but it also boasts a few unique tricks.

Voice Boost cleans up your audio mixing so that all your podcasts play at the same volume. Smart Speed ​​cuts awkward silences. Overcast has ads, but you can remove them with a premium subscription.

I would also like to give an honorable mention to Spotify. The company has put a lot of effort into cultivating that side of the business and has become a major player in the podcasting world. However, it's hard to recommend it as an alternative to Google Podcasts for the same reasons I can't really recommend YouTube Music. Spotify is a space where you can store a variety of content, not just one.

If you need something just to enjoy your podcasts, choose one of the three above. Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best earphones of 2024.

