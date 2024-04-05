Analysts give their opinions to HubSpot following the Google acquisition scandal





Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are reportedly considering an acquisition proposal for HubSpot.

Government pursues technology antitrust lawsuit

The number of challenges is the highest since the U.S. began requiring pre-merger antitrust reviews in 1976.

FTC Chair Lina Khan and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Cantor promised more aggressive antitrust enforcement when they took office in 2021.

Last month, the FTC filed a lawsuit seeking to block the planned merger of grocery giants Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI), saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and increase prices for millions of Americans. It was charged as leading to.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple (AAPL) last month, accusing the company of building a “smartphone monopoly” at the expense of consumers, developers, and competitors.

And the Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Alphabet last year, accusing Google of illegally abusing its dominance in the search engine market to maintain monopoly power.

In February, HubSpot reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.76 per share, up from $1.11 a year earlier and beating the FactSet consensus of $1.54 per share.

Revenues totaled $582 million, exceeding FactSet's offering of $558.5 million and up from $470 million.

“Despite the difficult macro environment, we were able to finish the year on a strong note,” CEO Yamini Rangan told analysts during an earnings call. “Our customers have high confidence in our ability to help them grow, and we are becoming the clear platform of choice for expanding their businesses.”

Several analysts reacted to the news of a possible Alphabet acquisition.

KeyBanc analyst Jackson Ader said regulators are clearly taking a more aggressive stance toward big-cap tech companies consolidating through acquisitions.

But the company believes that HubSpot's pure software model is sufficiently differentiated from Google's core business that regulatory oversight will be less onerous than, say, Adobe's (ADBE) or Figma's planned acquisitions. There is.

Analysts see benefits in HubSpot merger

In December, Adobe scrapped a planned $20 billion acquisition of a privately held design startup after opposition from regulators in Europe and the United Kingdom.

According to KeyBanc, many recent consolidation efforts have centered around quasi-M&A in partnership-type relationships, giving AI startups access to cloud platforms without merging the companies. Still, this report sounds more like an intermediate direct acquisition.

The company rates HubSpot underweight and has a price target of $520.

Stifel told investors in a research note that the company recognizes the benefits of combining this CRM suite with Google's existing productivity suite and advertising tools. This combination enhances the platform's capabilities on both the front-end and back-end of the “customer journey.”

The company says the Alphabet-HubSpot merger could provide an alternative to the market, but at a lower level than the full-fledged enterprise market currently served by Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM). Stated.

Evercore ISI told investors in a research note that while the reported combination makes sense at the 30,000-foot level, there will be a number of hurdles to completing the deal.

Analysts at the company wondered why Google first spun off Google Cloud Platform and then acquired HubSpot to create a standalone software business that doesn't have to deal with the regulatory issues that heavily impact Google's consumer business. I wondered if he wouldn't try to raise it.

And while Evercore said it “understands” the broader rationale, it would be happy to see HubSpot folded into an acquiring company where its operations would essentially be lost in a sea of ​​business. The company believes that it is “strange” to do so.

Evercore ISI did not change its In Line rating or $560 price target at HubSpot.

