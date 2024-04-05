Video entertainment is a primary consumer concern for Vision Pro





Note: This article is based on the Variety Intelligence Platform's subscriber-only special report, Vision Pro & Entertainment.

The majority of U.S. consumers are unlikely to buy Vision Pro, Apple's mixed reality headset, which launched in early February, any time soon. But for the few people who actually want this device, and even for the average consumer, video entertainment is the biggest concern.

In February, only 3% of U.S. consumers said they were very interested in purchasing Apple's new MR headset, and only 3% said they were somewhat interested, according to VIP+'s independent research conducted with CivicScience. 8%, so the Vision Pro won't be the next iPhone on sale anytime soon. Moreover, these numbers have remained unchanged since the poll was first conducted in June 2023.

But for those interested in purchasing the device, the entertainment and immersive content experience on the Vision Pro is the biggest draw over the headset's other features.

Although the Vision Pro has games, it's not designed to be a gaming-first device. Among U.S. adults who already own a VR headset, gaming remains the most popular activity with a VR headset. 72% use their devices for gaming, followed by other uses such as fitness (22%) and interacting in virtual spaces (15%). According to VIP+/SmithGeiger data included in the report.

However, the VIP+ findings further suggest that other forms of entertainment on Vision Pro may replace general audience interest in gaming.

Overall, watching video content rather than gaming is the area of ​​most interest, with 34% of U.S. adults interested in watching movies and TV shows in an immersive virtual screening environment or projected onto a screen in a 3D virtual space. (29%), according to a study by VIP+/SmithGeiger Group.

Since the Vision Pro's launch in February, there has been a strong positive response among early adopters, consumer technology critics, and analysts, despite concerns about the device's comfort. . I'm particularly fascinated by the device's video entertainment experience.

Analysts have focused on media consumption and entertainment applications as the first go-to use case and main selling point. “Vision Pro is clearly built to be a content powerhouse,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Eric W. Woodring.

As more new buyers enter the market for the first time, they may want a more diverse experience than games made for headsets. It remains to be seen what adopters will prioritize for its use, and how the developer community will shape demand for new kinds of experiences built for the device.

Although it's still early days, the arrival of Vision Pro signals that the era of mixed reality entertainment has arrived. It's time for Hollywood and other creative industries to take a look at what Vision Pro means for the next wave of content innovation.

Dig deeper with the data-driven VIP+ subscriber report…

