



ROUND ROCK, Texas , April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Northwestern Medicine use AI to innovate and enhance patient care and create generative, multimodal, large-scale health systems. has achieved significant advances in medicine, including the development and evaluation of A language model (LLM) for the interpretation of chest x-rays.

Northwestern Medicine embarked on a mission to use AI to enhance patient care and reduce physician burnout. Cost and limited technology capabilities have slowed the ability of healthcare providers to quickly make meaningful advances. Northwestern Medicine collaborated with Dell's AI Innovation Lab to design and test the workflow solution before deploying it in its own IT environment, creating multiple draft X-ray reports to support physician decision-making. We have achieved an important milestone: Modal LLM.

“Technologies such as AI have the power to accelerate innovation that advances human progress. Healthcare is a prime example of how technology can have an impact and save lives.” Dell Technologies' Best AI Director Jeff Boudreau said. “By combining Dell's technology and Northwestern Medicine's expertise, we are establishing a new standard for AI-driven healthcare solutions.”

The research and development team within Northwestern Medicine Information Services, led by Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi, Medical Director of Advanced Technologies at Northwestern Medicine, is currently working on several projects using Dell AI technology to further push the boundaries of medical innovation. Masu. An improved version of multimodal LLM for predictive models across radiology reports and electronic medical records.

“In healthcare, there is little margin for error and a huge amount of what can be done. When we think about what AI can do, we are not just looking at the technology itself; we are also looking at many patients and their lives. We are looking at it and it will have a positive impact,” Dr. Etemadi said. “Working with Dell represents a significant step forward for the industry in directly creating and applying innovative technology solutions that directly impact patient care and improve treatment outcomes.”

The platform is built within Northwestern Medicine's existing secure colocation infrastructure, giving Northwestern Medicine the confidence to rapidly advance AI initiatives that revolutionize patient care.

Dell infrastructure includes:

Dell PowerEdge XE9680 Server with 8x NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand Networking Dell PowerScale Dell PowerFlex Dell PowerMax Dell VxRail

additional resources

Learn more about the Dell and Northwestern Medicine collaboration Connect with Dell via X and LinkedIn

About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform the way they work, live and play. The company offers customers the industry's broadest and most innovative portfolio of technologies and services for the data era.

Copyright 2024 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

