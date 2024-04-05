Beyond Oil Announces Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting Details





Vancouver, British Columbia and Kibbutz Yifat, Israel / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”) is a food technology innovation company. company, will hold its Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) on Thursday, April 25, 2024, with the aim of reducing the lifespan, cost, waste and health risks of frying oils. AGSM will be held in the Endeavor Trust Corporation offices, Suite 1150. 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, held virtually via Zoom starting at 8 a.m. PST.

AGSM's meeting materials are available on the company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Beyond Oil Co., Ltd.

Beyond Oil is an innovative food technology company dedicated to transforming the way food is consumed and produced. We provide sustainable solutions to the food industry, prioritizing environmental protection and the well-being of our employees and customers. Our innovative solutions help reduce costs for our partners and clients while ensuring responsible and environmentally friendly practices. We are committed to environmental responsibility by minimizing the global food industry's carbon footprint. By implementing cutting-edge technology, we reduce the formation of carcinogens in fried foods and deliver healthier end products. Our vision is to create a more sustainable future where food safety, cost efficiency and environmental awareness seamlessly blend. For more information, please visit our website at www.beyondoil.co.

contact address

Denise Pilla Corporate Secretary [email protected]

Caroline Sawamoto Investor Information [email protected]

Forward-looking statements and information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way inherited the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions or variations of such words refer to future For the purpose of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. Any such expectations, beliefs or predictions are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or indicated in the forward-looking statements. Additionally, we cannot guarantee whether patents will be issued as a result of our pending patent applications or, if so, whether they will be issued in a form favorable to us. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting us, please refer to our reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we do not use forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect forward-looking information. We do not undertake any obligation to update this information. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, it should not be inferred that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites are provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the content of third party websites.

