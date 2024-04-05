Vantage Circle Drives Innovation in Employee Recognition at SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024





Vantage Circle will be 'Presenting Partner' at SHRM event in Hyderabad

Vantage Circle, the world-leading behavioral science-powered global employee engagement SaaS platform, is pleased to announce that it will be the “Presenting Partner” of the upcoming SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024. The event is scheduled to be held at his HICC Novotel in Hyderabad on May 9th and 10th, 2024.

The theme of this year's event is “Past Forward,” which resonates with the idea of ​​looking back on the past while keeping future progress in mind. The purpose of this conference is to explore transformative changes in the workplace and focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies to promote a healthy working environment.

This partnership gives Vantage Circle the opportunity to showcase to a diverse community of leaders and human resources professionals the impact that a well-executed recognition program can have on workplace productivity.

Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, expressed excitement about the partnership and said, “Vantage Circle is excited about the partnership. Drive innovation from an employee engagement perspective to foster and build a vibrant workplace. We look forward to sharing even more insights with HR professionals who are actively seeking innovative solutions to shape the future of work through the event's keynote sessions. ”

This event at SHRM therefore promises to be a dynamic platform for HR professionals, technology experts, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and pave the way for the future of HR technology.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement SaaS platform powered by world-leading behavioral science and trusted by more than 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. We enhance a thriving work culture by delivering innovative platform features and services combined with globally accepted frameworks. They foster productive behavior by aligning with an organization's core values ​​and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle helps HR leaders and their managers improve productivity within their teams through targeted employee recognition, individualized employee rewards and incentives, and a focus on overall employee wellness. Allows behaviors to be identified, recognized, and reinforced. For over 12 years, the platform has helped companies like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, and ACG to improve productivity through comprehensive employee engagement. We were able to transform our approach to employee behavior. Make your recognition even more meaningful with localized benefits in over 16 languages ​​and 100+ countries. This allows employees to see the flow of work from their organization's existing chat and collaboration tools, such as MS Teams and Slack.For more information, visit vantagecircle.com

