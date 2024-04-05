Percentage of U.S. STEM talent that is foreign-born





In 2022, the U.S. Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to improve the nation's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and innovation. Amid concerns about America's declining share of global semiconductor manufacturing, policymakers and industry leaders faced another challenge: a shortage of skilled technology workers, scientists, and engineers. Despite efforts to strengthen America's STEM education capabilities, including efforts to expand the workforce pipeline by capturing demographics that have historically been underrepresented in these fields, the United States is still struggling to meet its high-tech talent needs. It remains heavily dependent on foreign-born talent, especially in the short term. .

According to the National Science Foundation (NSF) 2024 Indicators Report on the State of Science and Engineering (S&E) in the United States, foreign-born workers will make up approximately 19 percent of the total U.S. STEM workforce (including nationals and non-nationals) in 2021. occupy However, foreign-born individuals are dramatically overrepresented among the most highly educated STEM workforce in the United States: nearly 60 percent (58 percent) of doctoral-level computer and mathematics scientists and 56 percent of doctoral-level engineers. are employed in all S&E fields. There are many foreign-born people in the United States.

The NSF report further states that in the upper reaches of the workforce, international students holding temporary visa status are more likely to earn S&E degrees than U.S. citizens or permanent residents. A staggering 83% of PhDs earned by temporary visa holders are in S&E fields, and many awardees report a strong desire to remain and work in the United States after graduation. Retention rates for temporary visa holders with S&E PhDs are approximately 71 percent after five years and 65 percent after 10 years, highest in fields critical to national security and economic competitiveness such as engineering. This is the stay rate.

These numbers demonstrate America's strength in attracting global talent, but a U.S. STEM workforce strategy requires both short- and long-term approaches. Training and educating the nation's STEM workforce for elementary and high school students will meet the needs of the future workforce, but it is more of a generational strategy and one that is facing challenges faced by high-tech industries and U.S. federal S&E agencies. This will not solve the serious short-term shortage of human resources. Struggle with. The U.S. economy is projected to have approximately 1.4 million unfilled computer science, engineering, and technician jobs by 2030, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. Given the national security and economic benefits of U.S. leadership in science and engineering, U.S. policy remains an attractive destination for foreign STEM talent and non-national foreign-born S&E professionals. can remain in the United States after graduation.

To achieve this goal, the United States must work to reduce administrative barriers and economic burdens on high-tech immigration. These often prevent highly skilled foreigners educated at U.S. institutions from applying their valuable talents here. Increasingly, these talents are happily welcomed elsewhere, including by foreign competitors and adversaries. Failure to take full advantage of our country's advantages in educating and attracting foreign-born science and engineering talent will become a policy goal itself in an era of intensifying geopolitical competition for leadership in advanced technology.

Data visualization by William Taylor

