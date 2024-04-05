Google Gemini could soon undergo major changes, including subscription model and Gmail proposal on Android





Google's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot 'Gemini' could be coming soon with big changes, including the ability to reply in Gmail on Android and a new subscription model.

According to the Financial Times, Google is reportedly considering the idea of ​​adding a number of new AI features for Google Search to its current premium subscription service.

Officials told the publication that the concept is currently in active development and that the company's regular search engine will continue to be free to use. However, free and premium search products will continue to display ads. Ideas are still being tossed around within Google.

Google One AI Premium membership gives users access to certain AI features built by Google, including 2TB of storage and a version of the Gemini assistant for Gmail and Docs.

Google to destroy billions of records to settle consumer privacy lawsuit

Google is said to be exploring several avenues for Gemini's growth, including new subscription models and a partnership with Apple. (Idrees Abbas/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Google said it had “nothing to announce at this time.”

“For years, we've been reinventing search to help people access information in the way that feels most natural to them,” Google said in a statement. “With our experiments with generative AI in search, we have already addressed billions of queries and are seeing an increase in search queries across all major markets. continues to rapidly improve.”

Google has expressed interest in incorporating artificial intelligence into various products.

Recent reports have revealed that Google may soon release Gemini-powered reply suggestions in the Android Gmail app.

Bloomberg reported in March that Apple was considering partnering with Google in a major deal that would allow iPhone users to take advantage of Gemini's unique features.

According to the outlet, Apple hopes to license Gemini and leverage its AI through a new iOS update later this year.

GEMINI aftermath: Former Google employee warns of 'scary patterns' in company's AI algorithms

This photo illustration shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with the constellation Gemini in the background. This photo was taken on February 8, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Logan Kilpatrick, who served as OpenAI's former head of developers until March, announced Tuesday that he will lead Google's AI studio and help with Gemini's iterations.

“There's a lot of hard work ahead, but we're going to make Google the best home for developers building with AI,” he said on LinkedIn. “We also have the most AI developer-centric team in the world.”

To better monitor users, Google announced new features for Gemini on March 4th. This feature allows the user who instructs the chatbot to edit incorrect responses that are not the appropriate length or appropriate for their needs.

After generating an initial response from any prompt, users can highlight specific parts of the text provided by Gemini and make changes by clicking on the Pencil tool pop-up.

This tool can regenerate responses, shorten them, lengthen them, or delete them completely. It also includes the ability to add additional prompts to highlighted sections to give users more detailed instructions on how to make changes.

Despite the confusion, Google has yet to re-release the image generation feature for Gemini that caused controversy earlier this year for creating historically inaccurate photos of Nazis and Founding Fathers. This feature also had difficulty generating photos of Caucasians.

