Everon opens innovation and operations headquarters in Irving » Dallas innovates





Everon announced the grand opening of its Innovation and Operations Center in Irving. [Photo: Everon]

Everon, which announced its rebrand from ADT Commercial last October, opened the new Everon Innovation and Operations Center in Irving.

The facility, known as iO, is designed to be a hub for learning, innovation and industry-leading collaboration, with the company's dedicated monitoring and customer operations center, ground-breaking innovation lab and solution showcase demonstrations. The company said there are areas.

The Everon Innovation and Operations Center is located at 4221 W. John Carpenter Fwy. in Irving. The company's headquarters are located in Boca Raton, Florida.

The overall purpose of iO is to provide a space where customers and industry experts can directly interact with our vision as a leading commercial integrator, CEO Dan Bresingham said in a statement. Solution Showcase takes that vision to the next level. Customers can see exactly how these solutions are designed to work for them and know that Everon is here to ensure they have access to the best technology and services in the industry. can do.

Everon/ADT Commercial is a leading U.S. security integrator and leading provider of commercial security, fire and life safety solutions.

iO is “a symbol of everything we stand for”

The company said the space within iO represents more than a decade of commitment to commercial security, fire, life safety and superior service.

The site's Solutions Showcase showcases more than 15 manufacturer partner technologies, demonstrating the comprehensiveness of the Everons solutions portfolio.

At iO, customers and prospects can participate in detailed live demos of Everons' core products, highlighting our new commitment to solutions that address our customers' unique challenges.

The center features a wide range of solutions, from access control, video solutions and analytics to fire and sprinkler technology, emergency communications systems, weapons detection and more. The solution showcase will provide end-users with a hands-on experience that will help them visualize these solutions in their facilities and evaluate the value they can provide to their organizations, the company said.

An innovation lab that fosters collaboration

The Everon Innovation Lab at iO is designed to foster collaboration between innovation partners, engineers, and project managers to test cutting-edge technologies and help advance commercial security solutions beyond current products. Masu.

By bringing together our Innovation Lab and our Surveillance and Customer Operations Center in one location, we are able to demonstrate how we can deliver for our customers across all aspects of their security programs, Blessingham said. They will trust us as their ideal partner now and when they need us most. And at the same time, we know they are committed to staying ahead of the curve and thinking about how we can meet their needs as we evolve into the future.

iO is also home to an Everons 24/7/365 Primary Monitoring Center with video monitoring to support commercial customers of all sizes, from complex commercial enterprise organizations to multi-location national accounts. Visitors also have the opportunity to participate in the organization's centralized customer support functions, including customer care teams and customer technical and service support.

After all, the iO is like walking inside what powers Everon. It's a symbol of everything we stand for, Bressingham said. Our commitment to service excellence, commitment to innovation and dedication to our customers are all on display here.

Rebranded as Everon

The move to Everon is part of the sale of ADT's commercial division, which was rebranded to Everon following its acquisition by private equity firm GTCR. Everon's rebranding and establishment as an independent organization was announced on his October 2nd date.

The company said in an October news release that the Everon brand will be tied to its future strategy.

The company said its strategic move aims to leverage its commitment to customer service, technical expertise and innovation and allow Eberron to further focus on its core competencies in commercial security, fire and life safety solutions. He said that he is doing so.

Bringing Everon into the industry as an independent company is a major milestone in our commercial organization's journey, CEO Dan Bresingham said at the time. The Everon brand communicates everything we've focused on building over the past decade. We are excited to embark on this next chapter with our partner, His GTCR.

Beth Tarnoff, Everons CMO, said the Everon brand “will intersect with our core values ​​of experience, excellence, and innovation. We are always up and running and constantly innovating to meet the needs of our customers now and in the future.

Last month, Everon entered the video-enhanced intelligence and technology space with the acquisition of DIGIOP, an innovative software development company specializing in video and business intelligence solutions.

Everon supports more than 300,000 customer locations and has more than 5,000 employees, including 2,500 technicians, in more than 100 branch offices.

Please add to list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up to stay up-to-date on what's new and next in Dallas-Fort Worth, every day.

Read next

The North Texas Innovation Alliance has begun offering quarterly “hands-on innovation experiences” for NTXIA members on “the brightest and most innovative projects across North Texas.” His immersive innovation field trip began with a tour of his newly opened NSF eCAT Center at UNT. This is where NTXIA goes next.

We're looking for entrepreneurs, executives, and trailblazers to drive meaningful change in North Texas. Submit your nominations for D CEO and Dallas Innovates The Innovation Awards 2024 by Thursday, September 14th. Celebrate companies and individuals who are leading innovation in AI, cybersecurity, healthcare, consumer goods, real estate, and more.

At the annual Innovation Awards event, Dallas Innovates and D CEO announced winners in 17 categories and recognized all 74 North Texas finalists.

Dallas Innovates and D CEO are proud to announce the finalists for the 5th Annual Innovation Awards. This program recognizes companies, CEOs, CIOS, CTOs, entrepreneurs, and other leaders who are committed to making Dallas-Fort Worth a hub of innovation. All finalists will be recognized in his January or February issue of D CEO Magazine and online at his DallasInnovates.com. Winners will be announced at a special awards event in January. The complete list of finalists for the 2024 program is as follows: Individual Award CIO/CTO OF THE YEAR Srujana Bobba, Jiito.ai Phill Lawson-Shanks, Aligned Data Centers Bala Subramanian, UPS Joe Vaughan, MoneyGram International STARTUP LEADER…

Backed by 35 granted patents, Dallas-based MeshTek is building next-generation lighting systems that transform buildings into focal points. “Their patented long-range Bluetooth mesh is the shine behind the solution and future of outdoor device connectivity,” says investor Mark Cuban.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/everon-opens-innovation-operations-hq-in-irving/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos