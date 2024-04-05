Google's dark web monitoring is actually very useful





Some of this week's news includes yet another major data breach. This time, he announced that AT&T was involved and account information for 7.6 million current customers and 65 million of his former customers was published on the dark web in mid-March. Details include name, email address, home address, phone number, date of birth, account number and passcode, and social security number.

But my relatives were alerted much earlier that they were caught up in that group of 72.6 million people. On March 22nd, an email from Google arrived in his Gmail inbox. The subject line was simple: “New Dark Web Results Found.”

Clicking the link took me to the Google One Dark Web Monitoring results page, which displayed not only the information that triggered the alert, but also related data included in the results. Although their social security numbers were not part of the surveillance profile, we still had a comprehensive overview of the breach.

As a result, by the time AT&T finally broke its silence late last week, it had already frozen credit reports, updated passwords, and even changed passcodes and was ready to go. They even had time to help other families and talk to me about their experiences. Previously, I had only seen reports from Google One about data breaches and leaks that I had known about for some time.

The only downside to using Google's dark web monitoring is that it's not free. Google One plans start at $20 per year. However, it can be shared with up to 5 other users, and each user can set up their own profile for dark web monitoring. And of course, these subscriptions come with the addition of cloud storage, which is a major selling point.

However, given that big data leaks and breaches are commonplace these days, having a source of timely security information is invaluable. If Google's services aren't to your liking, similar alternatives exist, such as antivirus software. If you're already paying for one of the better suites (like our currently recommended Norton 360 Deluxe), it will track the same kinds of information as Google One. But of all the antivirus plans I've tested, none alert me as quickly as Google.

Even if you don't use a paid dark web monitoring service, using your own strong passwords (to thwart credential stuffing attacks) and two-factor authentication (to prevent anyone from accessing your account) , you can proactively ensure your online security. do not use easily discoverable information as an answer to a secret question (it is better to treat it as a secondary password). Tools like a good password manager can help you manage these steps easily.

