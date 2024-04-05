Watch the total solar eclipse from home with these online live streams | Smart News





Phases of the 2017 total solar eclipse. Photographed from Farewell Bend State Recreation Area in Oregon. Don McCrady CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED via Flickr

On April 8, virtually everyone in the continental United States will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse, a rare celestial phenomenon in which the moon passes in front of the sun. The total solar eclipse will cast a shadow over North America, creating a swath approximately 115 miles long across the continent. But if you're not on the path to totality, or your view is obscured by clouds, you may want to try another method to catch a glimpse of the nearest star, the etheric corona.

Several services will live stream the event from beyond the path of totality, even broadcasting video from the stratosphere.

Here are 11 ways to watch a total solar eclipse online.

NASA

The U.S. space agency plans to broadcast the total solar eclipse multiple times through 2044 as it passes over the country for the first time since 2017 and finally reaches neighboring states.

From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm ET on April 8, NASA will provide live streaming commentary and views of the phenomenon from the entire path of totality. From conversations with expert scientists to telescope footage, the station will air educational programming featuring celestial sights.

Total Solar Eclipse in 2024: From NASA's Eyes (Official Broadcast)

But for an uninterrupted view of the eclipse, NASA is offering a live telescope feed without commentary featuring sights from across the continent in Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, and Maine. Weather permitting, officials plan to show the partially eclipsed sun in different wavelengths of light.

The agency also plans to offer broadcasts that include Spanish-language programming.

If you're looking for a change of pace from the Sun and Moon flow, NASA is broadcasting a live feed of three rocket launches for the Atmospheric Variations Around the Path of a Solar Eclipse (APEP) mission. The rocket will take off from Wallops Island, Virginia, and will experience an 81% solar eclipse with each liftoff, approximately 45 minutes apart, between 2:40pm and 4:05pm ET.

The mission aims to study how solar eclipses disrupt the ionosphere, the upper region of Earth's atmosphere that produces the planet's magnetic field. When solar energy interacts with particles in the ionosphere, the charge on the particles changes. The rocket looks for changes in the upper atmosphere as the amount of sunlight decreases.

date and time

Live: Total Solar Eclipse (Great North American Solar Eclipse) – April 8, 2024

Time and Date, a leading sky-watching site based in Norway, will be streaming the eclipse from Llano, Texas, and posting real-time updates and background information on its blog.

The team has been preparing and testing equipment for months ahead of the big event. But for one precious moment, they have to learn on the fly.

During a total solar eclipse, there is a special moment when the sun is completely hidden and the sky becomes dark. This is the perfect time to remove the solar filter from your telescope and search for footage of Bailey's beads, said Jeremy Krause, his leader in Time and Date's design team and who served as telescope operator during the delivery. says in a blog post. There's no good way to rehearse this. If you do it incorrectly, you're not only missing out, but you're also risking damage to your equipment from sunlight exposure. We'll be learning while live streaming, so good luck!

Exploratorium

The Exploratorium, San Francisco's science museum, offers a unique live stream with a unique sound experience.

The museum will broadcast telescopic footage of the total solar eclipse from Torren, Mexico, where it will last for the longest time, lasting 4 minutes and 28 seconds. A separate livestream starting at 1:45 p.m. ET will feature his hour-long educational program led by NASA scientists, Exploratorium experts, and local educators. The stream will be broadcast from Junction, Texas, and the total broadcast will last almost 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

2024 Solar Eclipse Live Stream | Live Solar Eclipse Broadcast from Junction, Texas | Exploratorium

The junction will also deliver a special stream that plays views of the eclipse accompanied by sonification or conversion of solar data into audio. The audio is played from museum composer Wayne Grimes' computer software, which converts inputs such as the color and intensity of the sun into musical elements. The piece relies on pre-programmed technology, but it integrates live as the moon passes over the sun.

The museum also plans to broadcast the event live in Spanish.

National Science Foundation

Solar eclipse in 2024 | Science of total solar eclipse

Featuring the science behind total solar eclipses, the National Science Foundation is hosting a live stream of the celestial phenomenon for school-age children. Starting at 1:55 PM ET, the stream features educational programming from solar scientists. Information about high-tech solar observing instruments, including the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii, the world's largest and most powerful solar telescope. Live view of totality from Dallas.

University of Maine Balloon Stream

April 8th Eclipse Balloon Live Stream (Umain Team)

On April 8, a team from the University of Maine will capture a live view of the solar eclipse from the stratosphere from somewhere in the northeastern United States.

The group is one of 53 teams across the country participating in the National Eclipse Balloon Project led by Montana State University. In this project, researchers will send weather balloons into Earth's atmosphere to collect data and video during the eclipse.

Once the Maines balloon is launched, teams on the ground operate the onboard ventilators, adding or removing air to control its height. But then the balloon floats freely, at the mercy of the winds, for up to 35 minutes, ideally passing through a total orbit. As a result, balloon launch locations are selected through predictive modeling based on wind speed and direction.

The balloon will be equipped with both regular and 360-degree video cameras, as well as GPS technology to help researchers find it after it falls. The idea is that a parachute will deploy, [the payloads] “Get off slowly and aim for a gentle landing,” Andy Sieff, an electrical and computer engineer at the University of Maine, said in a statement.

