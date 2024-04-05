Season of Discovery Phase 3 is underway! — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Adventurers can level up from 41 to 50, earn up to 10 additional talent points, brave new encounters in Sunken Temple (Temple of AtalHakkar), a new 20-player raid dungeon, and unlock new runes and abilities. can be discovered.

Discovery of new runes

Discover at least 6 new runes for each class as you tackle fun new puzzles, quests, and secrets. Take advantage of the two new gear slots available in the Helm and Bracers to apply new runes.

Nightmare Incursions

Participate in an all-new outdoor PvE event to learn more about the story connections between the mysterious Dream Portal and the new Sunken Temple Raid Dungeon. Earn new items and reputation from the Emerald Wardens as you progress.

Players enter the Emerald Nightmare through mysterious portals located in four different worlds: Ashenvale, Duskwood, Hinterlands, and Feraras. Content is available not only to players who are leveling up, but also to max-level characters who unravel the storyline.

Earn new PvP rewards and more

PvP ranks increase from 5 to 7 and all new rewards are added, including a new PvP class set with 54 earnable items and 18 accessories.

New Blood Moon rewards are available up to level 50 with three new currencies to collect and spend.

Discover sunken temple raids and master new dungeons

Travel to the Temple of Atalhakkal (The Sunken Temple) to enter the first 20-player raid dungeon of Season of Discovery. There he will face 8 terrifying bosses, earn all new rewards and make exciting new discoveries. This redesigned experience brings to life a story of rising tension between trolls and dragons.

Players can also earn quest rewards for new classes and quest rewards within raid dungeons.

Players can also rediscover the Blackrock Depths, Maraudon, and ZulFarrak dungeons with new loot at maximum levels.

Get caught up in the season of discovery!

Players can benefit from the Discoverers Delight experience buff*, which increases experience gain by 100% for all players up to level 39. With the release of Season of Discovery's Phase 3, players will gain an additional 50% experience buff at levels 40-49. Whether you're joining us for the first time or creating and leveling up an entirely new character, it's the perfect time to join in the fun and prepare for Discovery Season Phase 3.

Players can also visit innkeepers in the capital to turn experience buffs off or on.

We look forward to seeing you on the next stage of your Season of Discovery adventures.

