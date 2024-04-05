New Google Search powered by next-gen AI could be subscription-only





Google built an empire on its free search engine and has dominated the market for decades. But the company faces an imminent threat of new generative AI models stealing its business, poised to shake up its entire business model.

A Financial Times report on Wednesday, citing internal sources, revealed that Google is considering adding a paywall to its search engine to access new premium generative AI features.

The plan would see new AI-powered search features added to the Google One plan, Google's premium subscription service introduced in February.

Engineers are working on technology to deploy models. However, sources said Google executives have not yet decided when or if the paywall will be implemented.

The Google One plan costs $20 per month and already gives users access to Google's AI assistance, formerly known as Duet AI, which injects Google's AI assistance across productivity apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. Access to Gemini for Workspace is provided.

The AI ​​Premium plan currently includes benefits such as 2TB of storage, Google Photo editing features, 10% back on Google Store benefits, Google Meet premium video calling features, and enhanced appointment scheduling in Google Calendar.

Google's traditional search engine will remain free and rely on advertising for revenue. However, the potential introduction of a paid search tier is significant because it represents a departure from Google's business model, which has kept its search engine completely free since its launch more than 20 years ago.

Why start charging for search now? Generated AI capabilities in search engines are expensive to implement and maintain, and subscription fees can offset costs. However, there is no guarantee that people will be interested in such AI-assisted search services, especially since there are many free competing services on the market.

Just this week, ChatGPT made it easier for users to access their free chatbot by eliminating logins. This means that users can ask ChatGPT questions the same way they would ask her Google questions, simply by visiting the site and typing into the chatbot.

Google still holds important advantages. That is, ChatGPT has a knowledge limit, whereas Google has no knowledge limit. However, if you want to learn more about a topic before January 2022, ChatGPT is an attractive option because it answers your questions thoroughly and conversationally, whereas Google brings you a bunch of websites. It may become.

Microsoft's Copilot is also an even more powerful alternative to Google, as chatbots can conversationally respond to all search prompts, provide uninterrupted access to up-to-date information, and provide free access.

Some of Google's AI-powered search features may soon be behind paywalls, but get Google's AI-powered search engine for free today by signing up for Search Generative Experience (SGE) You can experience it at Visit Search Labs and sign in with your Google Account.

