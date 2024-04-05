iOS 18 launch Apple's new update will change your iPhone forever





Apple's iOS 18 will be released soon. The new iPhone update will be officially announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10th. The rumors have been building for months, with commentators including Bloomberg's Mark Garman reporting that iOS 18 will be the iPhone maker's biggest update ever.

The release of iOS 18 is significant because it will see Apple bring AI to the iPhone.

The release of iOS 18 is significant because it marks the first time in history that Apple is bringing AI to iOS. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming new iPhone operating system.

iOS 18 comes with cool new AI features

Apple has AI in its brain. The iPhone maker has acquired DarwinAIa, a Canadian startup that has developed technology to make AI systems smaller and faster. This could help his Apple, which is focused on running AI on devices rather than entirely in the cloud, writes Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Apple may partner with Google to enable Google Gemini to power chatbots in iOS 18 and later. Garman said: Ethics and privacy issues abound in the world of generative AI. By handing over that technology to a third party, Apple can transfer all responsibility to the third party, greatly reducing its liability.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been vocal about the iPhone maker's AI goals, with the company apparently spending $1 billion a year on research and hardware needed to run large-scale language models. writes MacRumors.

So far, it looks like iOS 18 will use technology built into Apple's apps to lay the groundwork for AI. However, iOS 18's main AI features may be limited to the iPhone 16s, which has a more powerful chip.

Siri may also receive AI enhancements in iOS 18, with Bloombergs Gurman reporting that Apple will enhance the interaction between Siri and the Messages app to perform autocomplete more effectively, It is reported that they will be able to answer questions.

Apple has not yet confirmed whether generative AI features will be limited to a more secure on-device environment or deployed to the cloud when iOS 18 is released. Another option is a hybrid approach, where sensitive data is processed on-device.

Other iOS 18 rumors

Apple's iOS 18 also includes design changes and a more customizable home screen. Apple Maps adds support for custom routes, adds messaging standard RCS for iPhone users, and makes it easier to send text messages to users on Google Android.

With AI at the forefront of iOS 18, Apple plans to carefully consider security and privacy. The iPhone maker is also likely to introduce privacy features in iOS 18 that will allow users to control his AI features, so watch this space for more information.

