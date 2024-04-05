Opinion | How a hidden tech army is helping Ukraine hold the line against Russia





KYIV – A computer screen shows a thicket of Russian jammers and anti-aircraft missiles disrupting a mock Ukrainian drone attack from the Alpha launch site near Kherson to the Oscar target site in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The terrifying images I saw here were sketched using signals captured by sensors from land, sea, air and space. The Russian air defense system looked like a towering cylinder several miles wide and thousands of feet high. An electronic warfare jammer looks like a jagged fence with diagonal lines. The system also captured weather, wind speed, and ground obstacles such as tall buildings.

Ukrainian drone operators can instantly map a safe route to their target using the system, developed for them by US software company Palantir. To demonstrate it to me, a Palantir engineer pressed a key. The simulated drone heads south, turns east in a wide semicircle to avoid one air defense zone, circles west in another air defense zone, zigzags its route through the jammer, and finally turns to the east to avoid one air defense zone. It collided with the sphere. the goal.

This software-driven attack system is part of a surprising wave of innovation sparked by the Ukraine conflict. Fifteen months ago, I described the automated intelligence and targeting systems of algorithmic warfare as described by the technologists here. It's currently version 2.0, or maybe 4.0. Competition for advantage continues to accelerate. Despite being a laggard, Russia has proven to be almost as adept at innovation as Ukraine.

Giorgi Tsukhakaia, defense advisor at Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, explains that the nature of war has changed. It's a technology war. Air defense and he must know how to avoid EW (electronic warfare) or he will lose most or all of his drones. It's a cat and mouse game. We are learning, and so are our oppressors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pledged that Ukraine will build 1 million drones this year to compensate for declining supplies of arms and artillery from the West. Tukakaia said about 3,000 drones from both sides are in the air every day. The front line has become a digital firing range.

Ukrainian officials said electronic jamming devices were installed throughout the front lines, jamming GPS and other signals. But some drones will pass. A gruesome video that tracks desperate soldiers until they connect in a white light looks like a military version of a snuff film.

I was here with a team from Palantir that is advising the Ukrainian government on software tools for this ever-evolving battlefield. The question is how quickly they can adapt, explained the Palantir engineer who coordinates the company's operations here. Technology cycles evolve every few months, and each countermeasure produces countervailing responses.

This revolution in combat is powered by an extraordinary technology ecosystem. In the past 18 months, the number of Ukrainian drone companies has grown from seven to nearly 300, Tukakaia said. These local companies are supported by high-tech entrepreneurs from around the world who have united in a modern version of the idealistic International Brigades that fought alongside the Spanish Republicans against the fascists in the Spanish Civil War.

This tech cadre is one of the most fascinating and least understood aspects of war. In addition to large companies such as Palantir and Microsoft, Ukraine's technology backers include several prominent American billionaires and a number of U.S. startups and entrepreneurs from across Europe to North America and Australia. There is. It's a strange amalgamation of Silicon Valley and trench warfare.

Ukrainian technology has evolved from simple quadcopters that can travel miles to large fixed-wing drones that can reach deep into Russia. The next step is to equip these drones with virtual mapping and artificial intelligence, allowing them to reach their targets even in the blizzard of Russian jamming. Six companies here have already perfected their AI technology and made it low enough to power thousands of smart drones.

However, as these autonomous systems evolve, the risk of escalation and proliferation around the world becomes much greater.

Human Rights Watch is one of many activist groups warning about what it calls digital dehumanization in war, and is seeking to improve the autonomy of weapons systems to draw boundaries between what is acceptable and what is not. New gender laws are needed, say Ukraine and the Coalition for the Curb of Autonomous Weapons, like Ukraine. Russia and dozens of other countries are deploying them.

Using these new technologies, Ukraine is bringing the war back to Russia. The Ukrainians are launching drones in waves, hoping that some will reach their targets. For example, on March 12, Russia announced that Ukraine had launched 25 drone strikes, including one targeting Nizhny Novgorod, about 320 miles east of Moscow. On March 17, Ukraine sent 35 drones across the border, one of which caused a fire at a refinery in Krasnodar.

Attacks on Russian oil refineries were particularly aggressive. Ukrainian intelligence officials told Reuters on March 17 that they had attacked 12 Russian oil refineries. The news agency estimated this week that such attacks had shut down about 14% of Russia's refining capacity, including this week's attack on Russia's third-largest oil refinery in Tatarstan.

Zelenskiy told me last week at the presidential palace that Ukraine needs to counter Russia's attempts to disrupt its energy grid, even if the reaction from U.S. officials is not positive.

Why can't you answer? Zelenskiy said. Their society must learn to live without gasoline, diesel, and electricity. It's fair. According to Kiev's calculations, Russia has launched more than 4,630 Iranian-designed Shahed drones into Ukraine.

Francisco Serra Martins, CEO of a startup drone maker called Terminal Autonomy, said he is currently producing the AQ 400 Scythe drone, which can fly nearly 500 miles. The company is also working on a version that can travel 1,200 miles. An immigrant with Australian and Portuguese roots, he is an example of Ukraine's international high-tech ecosystem.

Serra-Martinss products are described on the company's website. He started with a simple quadcopter called his Scalpel, which had a range of about 6 miles and a payload of 5 pounds. He realized he could build an inexpensive wooden fixed-wing drone, an AQ 100 bayonet that could carry 7 pounds of explosives up to about 30 miles, and a longer-range Scythe that could carry a payload of nearly 100 pounds. I did.

Terminal Autonomy currently produces 3,000 bayonets and 100 scythes each month, and Sera Martins said this could increase to more than 500. Amid competition from other startups, Sera Martins says it's learning how to cut costs. He has renovated a furniture factory and uses cheap wood to build drones. He hopes to reduce the price of bayonet drones from about $2,000 to $1,000 later this year.

Low-cost, expendable but powerful drones are the key to winning this war, he says. His company's slogan is “Strategic Warfare, Democratization.”

The defensive culture of startups is spreading. UkrJet manufactures a Czech-designed long-range drone called the Beaver. Founded in 2015, DEF-C now also manufactures long-range attack drones. A nonprofit called Escadrone makes inexpensive first-person drones that cost less than $500. A Saskatchewan-based company sells software and AI systems in Ukraine that can guide drones.

Our motto is: “Drones are fighting, not humans,” says Tukakaia. He believes autonomous weapons will save Ukraine's most scarce resource: precious lives. He points out that around 20,000 drone operators in these countries can work away from the front lines, often in protected underground bunkers.

Congress' long delays in approving military aid to Kiev have resulted in an unexpected turnaround. Weapons-hungry countries like Ukraine are learning how to innovate and make their own.

