Google survey: 63% of IT and security professionals believe AI will improve their company's cybersecurity

It's no secret that companies around the world are implementing artificial intelligence to gain a competitive advantage in their industries. AI can also have a significant impact on enterprise cybersecurity, according to a new survey of 2,486 information technology and security professionals conducted by Google Cloud and the Cloud Security Alliance.

According to the State of AI and Security research report, 55% of businesses worldwide plan to use AI to improve their enterprise cybersecurity in 2024. The survey found that 21% of IT decision makers believe AI will help create security rules, and 19% ultimately believe that attack simulation and compliance violations are the most likely cybersecurity use cases in 2024. It was also found that some respondents said that there is a possibility that

“The advent of AI in cybersecurity ushered in an era of transformation in the field of digital defense, bringing both promising breakthroughs and complex challenges,” the researchers said in their study. “AI has the potential to become a critical ally in strengthening security defenses, identifying emerging threats, and facilitating rapid response.”

Not everyone is convinced that AI will necessarily improve the security of an organization. Only 63% of respondents agreed with that opinion. The remaining 36% were neutral or opposed to AI playing a significant role in improving cybersecurity. The survey found that among those who analyze AI, individuals who believe AI will have a significant and potentially life-changing impact on businesses and individuals who believe AI can cause more problems than it is worth. It highlights the stubborn divisions among people who

In fact, a quarter of survey respondents said they believe AI will ultimately benefit hackers and other bad actors with malicious intent, and 9% of respondents said they believe AI will ultimately benefit hackers and other bad actors. He said he doesn't know which will bring the most benefit. The same percentage of respondents (34%) said AI will ultimately benefit cybersecurity professionals.

In any case, IT professionals don't necessarily see AI as a threat to their jobs. The majority of respondents (30%) said AI is likely to “enhance” their skillset, and a further 28% say AI is likely to support cybersecurity roles. Did.

“These findings highlight that while AI is bringing about significant change for security teams, it is primarily viewed as a complementary tool rather than a complete replacement,” the researchers wrote. said. “While it is set to help close the skills and knowledge gaps plaguing the industry, there are healthy concerns about over-reliance.”

What about executives?

The study also found that executives, who are often not fully engaged or educated about the changing nature of the technology, are fully invested in AI. 74% of IT professionals say their executive team is at least somewhat aware of AI and how it can be leveraged within the company, and 82% say their company's AI drive is their IT They responded that it is led by senior leadership rather than departments. . Interestingly, IT experts say that top-level executives also seem to know more about AI than their direct reports.

“Executives demonstrate significantly higher self-reported familiarity with AI technology than staff,” the study found. “For example, 52% of executives report being very familiar with generative AI, in stark contrast to just 11% of staff members.”

Looking ahead, researchers see no sign that AI cybersecurity tools will lose their luster in the corporate world. However, they warned that deploying AI tools too quickly and without educating staff could lead to failures and unintended consequences.

“This complex situation highlights the need for a balanced and informed approach to AI integration in cybersecurity, combining strategic leadership with comprehensive staff engagement and training,” the researchers wrote. and need to effectively navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape.”

