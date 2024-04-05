Veteran venture capital moves headquarters to Tysons, Virginia, increasing commitment to defense innovation and entrepreneurship





TYSONS, Va. , April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Veteran Venture Capital (VVC), a leading early-stage investor specializing in veteran-led emerging national security technology businesses, is moving its headquarters to Tysons. We proudly announce this. Virginia. This strategic move represents his VVC's commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities and fostering future growth.

“We are pleased to announce the relocation of our company's headquarters to Tysons, Virginia, an important step in our expansion and innovation journey,” said Deren Burrell, Founder and Managing Partner of Veteran Ventures Capital. “This is an important milestone.” “Virginia offers a vibrant ecosystem for technology and entrepreneurship, including access to top, veteran talent, proximity to government agencies and technology transfer initiatives, and a dynamic business environment. These are perfectly aligned with our vision for the future,” Virginia said. Home General Partner Dr. Josh Weed.

The decision to relocate to the Boro Building in Tysons, Virginia underscores Veteran Venture Capital's dedication to remaining at the forefront of venture capital investing, partnering with key strategic partners, veteran entrepreneurs, and target industries. It promotes a close relationship with By relocating to this thriving economic hub, VVC aims to strengthen its position as a catalyst for veteran-led innovation and entrepreneurial success.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, VVC is dedicated to discovering and investing in the absolute best early-stage, veteran-led companies developing the most impactful national security technologies. It is our mission. That mission has always required a national presence and a commitment to finding talent and critical technology wherever it exists. As a result, Veteran Ventures has assembled a talented team of general partners, investors, and advisors who are geographically dispersed in every corner of our great nation. “Tennessee has proven to be a great home for our growing company over the past four years, and we will continue to expand our business in the state,” said Burrell, who will move to northern Virginia later this year as part of the company's relocation. VVC General Partner Paul Woolard will continue to be based in Nashville. This new headquarters in Virginia will allow him to continue to impact the national security mission and support veteran entrepreneurship. , further strengthens our resolve to build the best national security technology company.”

Veteran Ventures Capital's new headquarters in Tysons will serve as a hub for the firm's strategic decision-making, investment analysis and collaboration with its extensive network of portfolio companies, strategic partners, investors and entrepreneurs. Northern Virginia is a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for national security-focused companies, providing resources, partnership opportunities and proximity to government customers to strengthen their portfolio companies. The move will support groundbreaking veteran-led national security technology startups and drive innovation and technology modernization across the defense industry while delivering superior financial results in an early-stage investment environment. This highlights the efforts of VVC.

About Veteran Ventures Capital:

Veteran Ventures is a veteran-owned growth equity investment fund created to support and grow veteran entrepreneurs working at the intersection of national security and commercial technology businesses. The VVC team only invests in companies with veteran leadership. We recognize that our veterans' military experience, training, and unwavering character translate to superior business acumen and superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors.

Founded in 2019, Veteran Ventures Capital, currently headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, empowers veteran entrepreneurs across the country and leverages the team's exceptional defense industry experience to create future veteran-led and influential companies. We remain committed to building a leading commercial technology company. The veteran venture capital firm is currently actively raising its second fund with a goal of $50 million.

For media inquiries, please contact us below.

Craig Jaques Veteran Ventures Capital President

Email: [email protected]Phone: (808) 639-5300

Source Veteran Venture Capital

