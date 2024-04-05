Why pay $10 a month to escape Google search?





Google has gone from being the go-to search engine to being the search engine people pay to avoid completely. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra talk with his 404 Media co-founder Jason Koebler about his experience transitioning from Google to Kagi, a $10/month search engine with no ads or data tracking. Interestingly, Kagi still relies on Google's index, much like using the site before an onslaught of ads, sponsored posts, and AI results. We also discuss company lies about Chrome's incognito mode and the news that it will delete users' data collected in that mode. (Also check out the 404 Media Podcast!)

If you have any suggestions or topics you'd like us to cover on the show, be sure to email us or write them in the comments section. Be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News.

topic

Why Jason Koebler left Google for Kagi's paid search engine 0:45

Google announces it will destroy data collected from users using incognito mode 15:01

Garman Report: Apple is working on developing a personal home robot 24:55

Amazon just pulled out of self-checkout technology 30:43

FCC plans to vote on restoring net neutrality 43:00

Apple adds spatial persona to make Vision Pro experience less lonely 45:09

Proposed California law gives tech workers the right to disconnect 47:17

Tekken director responds to fighting game fans' requests for Waffle House stage 49:57

Engadget around 51:22

Working on 54:31

Pop Culture Recommendations 59:13

Subscribe!Credit

Host: Charlyn Lowe, Devindra Hardawar Guest: Jason Kabler Producer: Ben Elman Music: Dale North, Terence O'Brien

This article contains affiliate links. If you click on such links and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

