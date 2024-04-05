Justice Department lawsuit against Apple could spark next wave of technological innovation





Written by John Bergmayer April 5, 2024

Apple's response to the antitrust lawsuit filed last month by the Justice Department and a coalition of states argued that the lawsuit threatens “the principles that make Apple products stand out in a fiercely competitive market.” But the Justice Department isn't challenging Apple's design philosophy or saying the iPhone should be more like Android or anything like that. Apple argues that unfair and exclusive methods should not be used to undermine competition. I hope Apple doesn't think it's these practices that make Apple products stand out. Epic Games' fierce Apple critic Tim Sweeney wrote this just days before the lawsuit was filed: [the X platform] Consider me an Apple hater. There must be no difference from the truth. When put to that purpose, there is no other group of designers and engineers on the planet that can build products as good as Apple. The hardship begins when we are instructed not to do so. ” I felt the same way.

Apple is known for differentiating itself through the integration of hardware, software, customer experience, and a growing number of services. This strategy is not illegal and is not necessarily anti-competitive. A red line is crossed only when a company with market power prevents competitors from offering similar experiences or features, thereby limiting consumer choice and stifling innovation. According to the Department of Justice, Apple did just that. The complaint alleges that Apple blocks entire app categories (such as cloud gaming apps) from the App Store, prevents messaging interoperability, limits third-party smartwatch features, and restricts access to iPhone hardware features. They claim that this has hindered competition.

Unlike other lawsuits and regulatory actions around the world, the Justice Department and states are not primarily focused on Apple's App Store and payment requirements in this case. Instead, they are using the iPhone to control related markets such as NFC (near field communication) payments and smartwatches, and then using those markets to further entrench the iPhone. It focuses on the different ways products can be designed to give an unfair advantage. Ben Thompson wrote in Stratechery that the lawsuit is “much more of an attack on Apple's integration than it is on the App Store.” But I don't think this lawsuit is a threat to Apple's integration. It would prevent Apple from using integration as a means to exclude competitors and limit user choice, while at the same time he would harm the developers who make Apple's platform so valuable in the first place. I don't think it's aimed at.

The lawsuit also alleges that Apple intentionally increases “switching costs,” or makes it harder to switch from iOS to Android. This doesn't mean all Apple users would switch if they could. But some people will. Many of Apple's decisions demonstrate a significant lack of confidence in its products. The best way to gain loyal customers is to keep them happy, not to lock them in. Historically, this is exactly what Apple has done. (I've been a happy Mac user since his 2002!) But as Apple grew bigger and more successful, the company changed some of its strategies to retain customers.

Let's discuss the Apple Watch, one of the examples from the Department of Justice's complaint. The Department of Justice points out that because the Apple Watch is exclusively compatible with the iPhone, users are less likely to switch to Android because they would have to give up their Apple Watch. But the Justice Department is not requiring the Apple Watch to be compatible with his Android, just as Apple once made sure the iPod works with Windows. Instead, Apple is accused of making it impossible for third-party watches to integrate with iPhones, like the Apple Watch, to the detriment of its competitors. If competing smartwatch manufacturers had access to the same application program interfaces (APIs) and technology hooks as the Apple Watch, the iPhone-compatible smartwatch market would become even more competitive, leading to more cross-platform smartwatches. For some users, it will be easier to switch from iOS to Android. To achieve this, Apple doesn't need to make the Apple Watch worse or less integrated with the iPhone. The company just needs to open the door for other companies to develop their own smartwatches that work similarly to the iPhone. In fact, more competition could make the Apple Watch better and cheaper for iPhone users.

As the Justice Department has argued, Apple has benefited from antitrust enforcement in the past. While some in the tech industry may be skeptical of the Justice Department's claims, Apple's success, particularly its iPod and iPhone, is largely due to its antitrust monopoly against Microsoft in the late 1990s and early 2000s. There is evidence to support the idea that legal action helped.

Avie Tevanian, a prominent computer scientist who joined Apple after the NeXT acquisition, played a key role in the development of other Apple platforms, including iOS and macOS (formerly known as OS X). In 1998, Tevanian testified extensively about how Microsoft leveraged its market position to gain advantages in various areas. When Microsoft was unable to win fairly in the market, it employed a combination of technical, legal, and business arrangements to give its products an advantage over its competitors. Tevanian describes how Microsoft, through its control of Windows and the Internet Explorer browser, used private APIs, technical changes, and heavy-handed business tactics to give him a disadvantage over Apple's QuickTime media playback software. I gave a concrete example.

Microsoft hasn't gone so far as to completely block software like QuickTime (or other software that Microsoft considers a threat, such as Netscape Navigator) from running on Windows, but it's not necessary. There was no. By keeping some features in-house, by reporting misleading error messages, and by issuing Windows updates that allow only Microsoft software to open some file types, More clever technical techniques, such as making sure it performed better than competitors' software, were usually effective enough. Additionally, unlike iOS, Windows allows users to freely install applications without going through a centralized app store or modern requirements such as code signing, making it easier to simply install software that Microsoft deemed a competitive threat. It is unclear whether the block was successful or not. More bluntly, on the business side, Microsoft could threaten to take critical software like Microsoft Office off the Mac platform, have repeatedly called on Apple to simply discontinue QuickTime, and have threatened to take away key software like Microsoft Office from the Mac platform, and have repeatedly called on Apple to simply discontinue QuickTime and The company took heavy-handed tactics to prevent such software from being bundled with PCs. .

Microsoft's antitrust case lasted several years and involved many issues. The final consent decree did not address all complaints against Microsoft, but it did require the company to disclose certain APIs. This requirement directly addressed concerns raised by Apples Tevanian. During the iPod's heyday, when Microsoft was competing with Apple through initiatives such as “PlaysForSure” (an attempt to be the Windows of media players) and later Zune, Microsoft may have taken steps to thwart Apple's ability to deliver. Possibly gender. Provides a better user experience for Windows users. Additionally, antitrust litigation may have a “chilling effect” discouraging Microsoft from engaging in a variety of anticompetitive practices, even if not explicitly addressed in consent decrees or prior litigation, or may be more aggressive. In other words, it may have had a “global warming effect.”

The Justice Department's lawsuit against Microsoft also stopped the company's “accept, expand, and extinguish” approach from destroying the open web. As a result, Apple continues to be a direct beneficiary of the rise of web apps, which is exactly what Microsoft was concerned about in the 1990s. Windows-only software is no longer a barrier for a user to buy his Mac or later his Chromebook. When the iPhone itself was launched, the only way to run third-party software on the iPhone was through its web apps. Even Bill Gates acknowledged the impact of antitrust litigation on Microsoft's mobile strategy, saying: [i]Without the antitrust case, Microsoft would dominate mobile just as it dominated desktop PCs. Instead of tying Windows Mobile to Windows, they were forced to compete fairly. Or it interferes with the ability of other platforms to sync with your PC (which was very important in the early days for mobile devices). Or Microsoft simply lost on merit, such as Exchange Email preventing his users from accessing their email on competing platforms.

Now, as one of the world's most valuable companies with significant market power in the smartphone industry, Apple faces scrutiny similar to that experienced by Microsoft in the 1990s. The similarities between the two cases are striking, with both companies accused of using their dominant market positions to stifle competition and limit consumer choice. It is important to recognize that antitrust enforcement is not meant to punish successful companies or stifle innovation. Rather, antitrust enforcement is aimed at ensuring that companies with significant market power do not use that power to unfairly exclude competitors or limit consumer choice. . By promoting more competitive markets, antitrust enforcement fosters innovation and results in better products and services for everyone.

