Apple announces important new features in iPhone update





Apple's AirTag is an amazing device. It's a small tracker that you can hide in your luggage, car, handbag, or anything else you want to find. But note the word “hide.” If you can do it, so can others. New features to address these stalking-related concerns are coming to AirTag in the coming weeks.

Apple Airtag.

Washington Post (via Getty Images)

Updates for April 5th are as follows. This post was first published by him on April 4, 2024.

The first developer beta of iOS 17.5 has been released. This is the next iPhone software update, scheduled for general release soon (read more here to find out exactly when). The code reveals a lot about what's to come.

For example, 9to5Mac mentions alerts for third-party item trackers. This all falls in line with Apple's efforts last year in collaboration with Google to propose industry standards to prevent malicious use of its Bluetooth trackers.

Now, the mention of software suggests that the Find My app will identify tracking accessories even if they're not AirTags. If found, it will notify iPhone users that “This item is not authorized by the Apple Find My network.” You can disable this item to not share your location with its owner. To do this, follow the instructions posted by the manufacturer of this product on her website.

Currently, iPhone software can detect Bluetooth trackers, but only those certified by Apple. This is changing and represents a huge step forward.

And it's probably no coincidence that today Google announced that it will be launching its own Find My Device network within the next three days, either Sunday, April 7th or Monday, April 8th. This was reported on his 9to5Google and according to an email sent by Google. . So with the new Find My Device network, you can find your device even when you're offline. Find compatible Fast Pair accessories even when you're disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earphones or headphones, and a tracker that can be attached to your wallet, keys, or bike.

According to reports, for the benefit of iPhone owners, Google delayed the launch of the network so that Apple could apply this protection to iOS, and it looks like this is finally happening with iOS 17.5.

In other words, the coming days and weeks are likely to bring big changes to the world of tracking devices.

Updated on April 5th. Further evidence of the system's ability to detect inappropriate trackers came in recent days from a warning issued by a police officer in Burlington, Vermont.

The warning was issued after two Burlington residents discovered air tags in their cars after returning from a trip to Montreal. It's thought criminals may be placing air tags on cars to track them and steal them later, but MacRumors reports that trackers are being used as part of efforts to transport drugs across borders. The possibility of it being used to tag cars has also been raised.

One Burlington resident said he received an alert that his AirTag was on him and was able to use the “Find My” app to make a beep and locate the tracker on his front grill.

The iPhone discovered it because it was an AirTag, but new iOS 17.5 software could do the same for non-Apple trackers, and a new Google system will tell Android users if they have an AirTag. You should be able to.

Both systems will go live in the coming weeks, and the software will also be enhanced, meaning one of the most concerning aspects of Bluetooth trackers could be under control.

