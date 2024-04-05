TD Bank uses Google Cloud to smoothly deploy applications





TD Bank Group and Google Cloud have partnered to streamline the development and deployment of new applications for banks.

The companies said in a press release on Friday (April 5) that the partnership aims to accelerate the rollout of new features and financial products and enable an innovative banking experience.

“By working with Google Cloud, we are well positioned to continue to evolve our services and drive new and innovative banking experiences,” Greg Keeley, TD's senior executive vice president of platforms and technology, said in a release. It is located in ”.

According to the release, the partnership will give TD access to Google Cloud's engineering support to optimize the use of Google Cloud products.

Our multi-year strategic relationship with TD leverages the power of Google Cloud's secure cloud infrastructure and world-class engineering talent to drive new levels of agility, customer centricity, and engineering innovation to transform change. The goal is to more easily adapt and respond to your needs. Matt Renner, president of TD's global Google Cloud field organization, a TD customer, said in a release:

free? of course. I found one of his premium articles. Subscribe and keep reading to get unlimited access to all our premium content for free.

register

Thank you for registering. Check your email for premium content.

The new collaboration on banking experiences follows TD Securities' use of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to support TD Securities Automated Trading (TDSAT), according to a release. In that application, Google's support allows TD Securities to quickly adapt and respond to changing market and customer needs. .

According to the release, the TDSAT team uses Google Cloud as a data-driven research platform to support the transaction.

Dan Bosman, senior vice president and chief information officer for TD Securities and Treasury and Balance Sheet Management (TBSM), said in a release that Google Cloud's capabilities have helped TDSAT increase volume and portfolio size. The company says it is now able to provide optimal service to customers around the world.

One of the products TD Bank recently announced is a tool that allows customers to receive direct deposits two days early. Announced in March, TD Early Pay supports a variety of transaction types, including payroll, tax refunds, government benefits, military pay, and pensions.

In February, the bank added Tap to Pay on iPhone, a new mobile-based payment acceptance option aimed at providing additional flexibility and convenience for business owners. This solution allows a business owner to accept in-person contactless payments using only his iPhone.

See more: Banking, Banking, Google, Google Cloud, News, Partnerships, PYMNTS News, TD Bank, TD Bank Group, Technology, Latest News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/banking/2024/td-bank-taps-google-cloud-to-streamline-deployment-of-applications/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos