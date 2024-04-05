Digital Frontier Initiative to help Connecticut businesses optimize AI, emerging technologies and increase competitiveness





The School of Business is leading a digital frontier initiative that combines a team of technology, data analytics, and business implementation experts to serve Connecticut businesses.

The initiative is led by three UConn business professors with deep roots in business innovation and analytics and is available for industry partnerships, research and workforce development. The leader's expertise includes artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, and emerging technologies.

There is tremendous appetite among Connecticut businesses to discover and leverage the benefits of AI and other advances for strategic advantage, said John A. Elliott, dean of the School of Business. .

Before officially announcing the initiative, Elliott said, representatives from Fortune 100 companies called and asked for information on how we could help.

The initiative is led by the Business School's Office of Operations and Information Management (OPIM) and builds on the expertise of other successful UConn business programs.

OPIM Department Head Professor Cuihong Li said this is an opportunity for our department to strengthen our outreach and industry collaboration efforts. There is one industry-oriented unit supporting research, education and advocacy.

Connecticut businesses need help staying on top of all these changes, especially the burgeoning AI revolution. She said everyone wants to know how this technology will disrupt businesses and create new opportunities. Through our connections and collaborations with industry, we will continue to make a significant impact in Connecticut and beyond.

Mr Lee said the Digital Frontier Initiative is developing at the right time.

Our faculty are leaders in the creation and dissemination of knowledge that expands the frontiers of business analysis, information systems and operations management in a digitally driven global economy, she said. Through rigorous research, innovative education, and industry collaboration, we develop a deep understanding of how information, technology, and operations can be used to solve critical business problems and drive sustainable growth. I am aiming to go. DFI will serve as a central component of her OPIM division to achieve that mission by bridging industry and academia.

The Digital Frontier Initiative combines the expertise of three long-term programs: the Connecticut Information Technology Institute (CITI), the Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics (CABA), and the Innovation Lab (formerly OPIM Innovate). CITI will continue to be the umbrella organization and combine its programs with those of his CABA and Innovate Labs to form the Digital Frontier Initiative. The goal is to synchronize efforts to better serve businesses. The program will also be expanded to campuses in Storrs, Stanford and Hartford.

Initiative leadership includes:

Executive Director John Moore founded Schools Innovate Labs, which enables students and faculty to develop new technology skills, from flying drones to developing virtual reality skills. His Innovate Labs, which started in Storrs, will soon open his second location in Stamford, followed by a location in Hartford, to meet the growing interest. Academic Director Wei Chen is a professor and expert in generative AI and business.He focuses on application and technology customization, safety and ethics. Associate Director Professor Jennifer Eigo has a strong background in strategic business collaboration and has facilitated experiential learning opportunities that connect Connecticut's leading businesses with talented students.

All are supported by faculty in the department, and the initiative is closely integrated with OPIM's teaching and research programs.

The Digital Frontier Initiative will be launched at a banquet in Storrs on Friday. The faculty team also recently co-hosted a panel discussion with Launch at the March 27 AI Day program held at the Hartford School of Business' Graduate Business Learning Center.[H] And Capgemini.

AI will change jobs, not replace them

Chen spoke with executives in Hartford and Stanford who were keen to customize AI for their companies and get the most out of it for their employees. Although some people he meets are concerned about AI replacing humans, Chen said he believes it will eliminate some of the tedious tasks and make work more enjoyable. Told.

For example, in financial institutions, employees must spend a significant amount of time analyzing the industry, especially researching earnings and financial reports. AI summary tools can make the job much easier and faster, he said.

For salespeople, AI can create transcripts of sales calls, digest them, and extract important information in seconds. It can generate reports about key people, the products they're interested in and what their buying process is like, Chen said. This saves sales reps time.

Chen said that AI is only as good as the humans who use it. AI isn't perfect. High quality, he said, requires a human supervisor who takes knowledge from good to good.

He said AI can make organizations more productive and can be designed to work to our benefit. It's not humans versus AI. Humans with AI and humans without AI.

Moore: It's like doing math on a calculator.

Moore said growing opportunities in AI and data analytics are of interest to Connecticut businesses looking for ways to accelerate their success. They recognize the strategic benefits of his AI and other technologies and want to stay ahead of their competitors.

Although this technology revolution is still in its early stages, it is rapidly gaining momentum, he said. I tell people it's like the difference between doing it by hand and using a calculator. We want to help businesses stay ahead of the competition and keep it moving fast.

“This will have a direct impact on businesses in Connecticut because we can train not only entrepreneurs and small business owners, but also employees,” he said.

Another important part of this initiative includes the work of Eigo, a professor and strategic collaborator who has led multiple student-led capstone projects and other collaborations serving Connecticut businesses. It will be. Her student teams have supported many companies in Connecticut, including Stanley Black & Decker in New Britain, Potoo Solutions in Norwalk, Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford, and CTtransit in Hartford. .

In his new role, Eigo will build relationships with companies and develop projects that benefit both companies and students.

This initiative will continue to provide students with hands-on business experience in preparation for entering a rapidly changing and highly data-driven workplace. Students participate in capstone projects, case challenges, training, and student consulting.

When companies partner with us on projects, they not only achieve quality work, but also invest in developing Connecticut's workforce, Eigo said. Students gain real-world experience and companies can see their talents first-hand. When a hiring opportunity arises, our partners know where to find great candidates.

For more information about the program, please contact [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.uconn.edu/2024/04/digital-frontiers-initiative-to-help-connecticut-businesses-optimize-ai-emerging-tech-and-enhance-competitiveness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos