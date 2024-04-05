China wants to go high-tech to revitalize its economy. Does Hefei City's success hold the key?





Can China really innovate?

Even if it can copy existing tech hubs, will China, known for its manufacturing prowess and ability to reinvent existing technologies, from aviation to chip-making equipment, be able to create truly breakthrough innovations? A big question remains.

Some challenges include a lack of funding for basic research and research and development (R&D), which is essential for innovation.

China currently focuses on basic research, that is, adding new knowledge about the world, often driven by curiosity and passion, and scientific research that does not find immediate practical or commercial applications. The lack of investment in research is being belatedly addressed. Such research may later prove beneficial in producing important and lucrative inventions.

The ratio of China's R&D funds to GDP was 2.64% in 2023. This is much lower than major world countries such as Israel and South Korea, where comparable figures are closer to 5%. However, the Chinese government has doubled its spending on basic research in the five years to 2023.

Professor Sun Yutao of the School of Economics and Management at Dalian University of Technology said that while China may not currently boast world-leading technology, it has made remarkable progress in many fields such as nuclear fusion, high-temperature superconductors and high-speed railways. Ta. .

Professor Sun believes there is no simple answer as to whether China's state-led approach will ultimately yield results compared to other countries where the private sector undertakes significant research and development. He pointed out that China's large-scale investment in science and technology only really took off after 1978, so it is still a relatively short period of time.

Higher-level plans such as the National 14th Five-Year Plan from 2021 to 2025 place emphasis on basic research, and the desire to step up such investment despite the economic slowdown is evident from top leadership. It shows that you value long-term planning. Professor Sun, co-author of a recent book on China's science, technology and innovation policy, spoke of the strategic importance.

Other observers agree that it is too early to ignore China.

NUS Associate Professor James Pang said government investment has historically played an important role in basic research in various countries, providing an essential foundation for technological and commercial progress.

Professor Pan, who specializes in business analysis, said such government investments can support early exploration that paves the way for applied research and social benefits through funding research institutes, universities and projects.

China's state-led innovation strategy, like the effective state interventions in South Korea and Japan that sparked technological growth, has the potential to succeed if it remains adaptable and leverages the strengths of both government and the private sector. He said that there is.

Professor Michele Geraci believes that for China to achieve innovation, a more fundamental solution lies in educational reform. By doing so, students will be motivated to study what they like and are good at, rather than what is most lucrative or what society considers prestigious.

Professor Geraci, a visiting professor of financial economics at New York University in Shanghai, is the cradle of modern computing technology, which began in the 1960s, because people are free to do what they want and failure is not an option. He cited California's Silicon Valley as an example. I was looked down upon.

But education reform is complex because it also involves societal attitudes, Professor Geraci said, believing that people learning what they are passionate about will lead to better use of their human capital, which in turn will lead to innovation.

You want people to not look down on you because you don't have a car or a house.

Analysts say learning from winning models like Hefei will help, but China's growth path through innovation will also require further investment in research and developing the talent pool.

