Some Pixel owners are experiencing network issues after Google's March 2024 update





Overview Many Google Pixel users are experiencing network issues with their devices. This issue started occurring after the March 2024 update. His recent April 2024 update does not resolve the network connectivity issue.

Google has been doing well in recent years, producing some of the best Android smartphones. If you're looking for a phone that offers impressive image processing capabilities and great software support, the Pixel series is unmatched. While it's great to get consistent software updates that improve the experience, there's also a dark side to Google's process that leaves some phones with serious issues.

We've been seeing reports since last month, and it appears that many users have been without stable, reliable network connectivity since the March 2024 update (via Android Authority). This problem seems to manifest itself in a variety of ways, but several complaints indicate that receiving phone calls and text messages is one of the main problems.

Big headache for Pixel owners

The latest Pixels also appear to be insecure, with various models affected including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 8 Pro. What makes this situation even worse is that there is no consistent pattern in the behavior of these devices. Just looking at the posts in this community, we've seen a variety of behaviors, including stories of data connections popping up out of nowhere, or a barrage of text messages after a few minutes.

Many people try to do their own troubleshooting, such as turning Bluetooth or Wi-Fi radios on or off, or enabling or disabling airplane mode, but these actions don't fix the problem permanently. is almost impossible. A post on Google Community seems to reveal what could be the root cause, with user Ahmad Moawya saying that the March update will allow his Android's IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) is warning that it is broken.

What makes this situation even worse is that Google recently released the April 2024 update, which doesn't seem to resolve the issue. The changelog doesn't seem to mention this issue either, which is a huge oversight by the brand. Of course, we want to know exactly what's going on, so we've reached out to Google to see if they're aware of the situation and will update this post once we hear back.

The sad truth is that this is just a small chapter when it comes to the problems of owning a Pixel smartphone. If you search online, you'll find an almost endless number of support tickets, Reddit threads, and forum inquiries about Pixel issues caused by updates. Pixel users have seen internal storage lockouts, choppy scrolling issues, and severe camera issues, to name a few recent failures. It's really overwhelming and frustrating.

That said, we'll let you know if we hear back from Google, but in the meantime, let us know your experiences with Pixel phones. We’d love to hear about the good, the bad, and even the ugly. If you have this particular issue, please let us know as well.

