



I don't have much time to watch TV or movies, so I want to make the most of my time. I'm also indecisive, so I end up spending a lot of time scrolling through Netflix to find something interesting.

To combat this, and since I spend my days writing about AI, I wondered if I could have Google Gemini plan a week's worth of viewings, a personal film festival. I did.

The prompt I gave the chatbot was: “Assuming you only have time to watch one 2-3 hour movie a night, and you only want to watch one movie a night, you can create a week-long personal film festival about unlikely heroes. Please plan.”

We also asked them to “include a brief synopsis, the theme of the day, and where you can watch it on streaming platforms if you have access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+.” Of course, the best place to find fun movies to watch is with Tom's Guide list of the streaming platform's top movies.

my personal film festival schedule

One mistake I made in the prompt was not specifying the style, genre, or even age of the movie. We had complete free reign and an eclectic mix was born.

We also stuck with the idea of ​​giving each night a different theme within the broader theme of unlikely heroes. For example, Monday is an accidental hero, and Wednesday is courage in the face of all odds.

The only struggle I had was when I double-checked “where to watch”, there were actually very few locations available. For example, Netflix tells me to watch Shrek, but I can't.

Day 1: Shrek

I hadn't seen Shrek since the first movie came out, and I was 20 at the time, so I wasn't really the target audience.

I remember enjoying it, but it doesn't hold the cult status in my heart that it does for other millennials. But the older I get, the more I empathize with this grumpy demon than I did 23 years ago.

Gemini said they chose Shrek for the “accidental hero” theme because “it's a funny example of how someone who seems grumpy and prefers to be alone can end up being a true hero.” ing.

AI further added, “Shrek initially wants nothing to do with the quest, but his adventures show how heroism can blossom from unexpected places.”

Day 2: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The theme for the second day was “The Hero From Within,'' for which Google Gemini said you should watch “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.'' I watched this movie at the theater with my kids and loved it. It felt like a modern twist on the classic Spider-Man.

As for why Gemini wanted that to be the theme for the day, he says, “This movie is all about the idea that anyone can be a hero, no matter how ordinary they seem. Until Miles Morales gets superpowers. He is an ordinary child, but he must discover the courage within himself to face challenges.”

So far, I have produced two cartoon movies mainly aimed at children. I'm young at heart, but I hope to step up to something a little more mature soon.

Day 3: The Wizard of Oz

The theme for the third day was “Courage in the face of adversity,'' which reminded me of the 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz'' starring Judy Garland. From Shrek to Spider-Man to Dorothy and Her Shiny Shoes, we've been there.

I love The Wizard of Oz. I've seen it many times and it's a great movie, a great example of classic film, and a work of art. Gemini is a little curious about this subject and I think they could have been more creative. The Truman Show and Pride come to mind.

So why did Gemini choose The Wizard of Oz? “I chose 'The Wizard of Oz' because it depicts the power of confronting fear. When Dorothy lands in Oz, she could have just given up, but she realizes that she is I go home finding strength I didn't know I had.'' Well, that's a literal interpretation.

Day 4: Hidden Figures

So far, we have seen unlikely heroes, heroes from within, and courage in the face of all adversity. The next theme is “Unobtrusive Power.” I think this is a theme idea inspired by Gemini. This hinted at one of my favorite films of his here in the decade, “Hidden Figures.''

Hidden Figures, released in 2016, tells the true story of an African-American woman who played a critical role in the early days of NASA's space program, but went unheralded.

It's easy to see why Gemini chose it for this theme. AI says: “This film is a powerful reminder that real heroes aren't always in the spotlight. While the women in Hidden Figures were wonderful and essential, It wasn't getting the recognition it deserved. That's what made them such inspirational and important figures. ”

Day 5: Paddington

It's not a cartoon per se, but it's like we're back in a children's movie again. This time, Gemini suggested Paddington as a great example of “the power of kindness.”

Paddington is amazing. I have always enjoyed Paddington, including the books, since I was a child. The Tom's Guide London office is near Paddington and I use this station regularly. There's even a shop dedicated to bears who love marmalade. I understand the reason for this suggestion, but it also feels a little on the nose, like a literal interpretation.

Gemini excused herself. “I think 'Paddington' is perfect for this day because he proves that being kind and kind-hearted can be your greatest strength.” He's just being himself. He attracts those around him, which is a kind of strong heroism. ”

Personally, I would have chosen “Forest Gump'' for its “power of kindness.''

Day 6: Rocky

The penultimate day's theme was “The Underdog Victorious” and Gemini suggested Rocky. I'm embarrassed to admit it given its cult status, but this is the only movie on the list that I haven't seen yet. I've seen the clip and know the overall theme, so I can understand why it was a good choice, but I'll have to watch it.

This boxing movie starring Sylvester Stallone follows a struggling boxer as he prepares for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fight a champion.

Gemini explained the reason for the proposal. “Rocky” is the ultimate never-give-up movie! He's not the best boxer, and no one expects him to win, but his sheer determination and never-say-die attitude are what make him such an inspirational underdog hero. ”

Day 7: Wally

The fact that five of Gemini's proposed seven films are essentially children's films is my fault, as I did not specify a target audience or age group. But I'm also a big fan of all the films proposed, including the last film, WALL-E. The theme is “Unexpected Transformation.”

Unfortunately, I think this is another example of a too literal interpretation. There are other films that better fit the spirit of this theme. For example, “The Shawshank Redemption,'' “Dead Poets Society,'' or, if you're sticking to children's movies, “Beauty and the Beast.''

In the 2008 Pixar film, WALL-E is a robot tasked with cleansing the Earth, ultimately saving humanity and showing courage and even love. Gemini writes: “We chose 'WALL-E' to close the festival because it's heartwarming proof that change can start in the smallest and most unlikely of places.” WALL-E is just a little robot, but his love… And optimism has a big impact in the end – it’s the most unexpected act of heroism!”

Final thoughts on the movie

I think Gemini provided a quality film that the whole family could enjoy, but some of its interpretations of the themes were also painfully literal.

That might be my fault for not being more specific about my target audience, the types of movies I like, or even the actual theme itself.

Gemini suggested ways to customize the festival, including including movies like Logan and Fury Road to make it edgier. They were also asked if they wanted to focus on a particular genre.

The main advantage of AI chatbot tools, especially those with large context windows, is their ability to remember and adapt to previously asked questions. It's great to get a list of movies from the initial prompt, but you can also make changes, improve the list, or request that we add more.

