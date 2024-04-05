ALXnow's top stories from Alexandria this week





If you have a friend who buys a Powerball at this Safeway at 8646 Richmond Highway, your next round at the bar will be theirs. (Photo from Google Maps)

What a busy week in Alexandria!

This week's top news was all about money: a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the Alexandria area of ​​Fairfax County.

On Monday, we reported that an Alexandria resident was charged after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). This incident marks the third time in the last month that a firearm has been seized from baggage at an airport.

Also Monday, Mayor Justin Wilson said in his monthly newsletter that the cancellation of the Potomac Yard area agreement on March 27 likely means a period of stagnation for that area of ​​the city. But after initially issuing scathing comments about the situation, landowner JBG Smith has softened his stance and now envisions Potomac Yard as a technology corridor with Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus at its core, the Washington Post said Wednesday.・Told Business Journal.

ALXnow asked in a poll Thursday whether Alexandria would be better off without Potomac Yard Arena. The poll received more than 1,300 responses, with 65% voting “yes,” 26% voting “no,” and nearly 10% voting “don't know.”

Is there a good place to watch the solar eclipse on Monday? The second most read article of the week features a solar eclipse viewing party hosted by the city in Old Town.

This week's most read articles include:

$1 million worth of Powerball tickets on sale in Mount Vernon (7387 views) Alexandria hosts solar eclipse viewing party in Old Town (7375 views) Note: Pizza and cocktail bar opens in Old Town this week (5997 views) Updated sign ordinance to address long-standing sign complaints From Alexandria businesses (5400 views) After Potomac Yards arena bombing, Alexandria mayor says area will stay as is for some time (5398 views) Duke Street, Alexandria Transportation Highways wins federal grant (4171 views) No arrests after woman stabbed in neck in Alexandria West End (3522 views) CIM Group buys $225 million apartment complex adjacent to old Landmark Mall property Sold by (3149 views)

Have a safe weekend!

