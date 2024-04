Now's a good time to take profits in Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOGL)

Jim Cramer's CNBC Investment Club hosts a “Morning Meeting” livestream weekdays at 10:20 a.m. ET. A recap of Friday's key moments. U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a late afternoon decline that coincided with a spike in oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East. “I don't trust this market,” Jim Cramer said. “We don't know what will happen in the Middle East. We would rather benefit.” On Thursday, the Dow posted its worst session in more than a year. Even Friday's rally on the back of solid jobs data with expected wage inflation probably won't be enough to propel the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq into positive territory this week. Jim said now is a good time for investors to consider selling some of their Alphabet stock. He argued that Alphabet's potential acquisition of marketing software company HubSpot would not be a wise decision, considering Club retains Salesforce's dominance in the space. “I like the fact that they have a lot of cash,” Jim said of Alphabet, “but I don't like the fact that they're buying companies at the highest multiples that are competing against strong competitors. ” he said. Shares of Google's parent company rose on Friday, and Jim said the strength is a solid time to book profits. The club did this on Monday, cutting alphabet positions. Wall Street analysts touted the club's ownership of Eaton. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to outperform from sector perform (buy from hold) and raised its price target from $286 to $371 per share. Analysts said Eaton's stock is “well positioned” to benefit from an “electric supercycle.” The club hesitates to use the term “supercycle,” but agrees that exposing Eaton to grid strengthening, data center growth and reshoring trends is great for business. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long ETN, CRM, GOOGL. See here for a complete list of stocks.) As a subscriber to Jim Cramer's CNBC Investing Club, before Jim Cramer makes a trade Receive trading alerts. After Jim sends a trade alert, he waits 45 minutes before buying or selling stocks in a charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim talks about his stock on his CNBC TV, he will issue a trade alert and then he will wait 72 hours before executing the trade. The above investment club information is subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our disclaimer. No fiduciary duties or obligations exist or arise from your receipt of information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

