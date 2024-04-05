Google Pixel 8a leak may reveal specs and design of mid-range smartphone





The Google Pixel 8a isn't really a secret at this point. A new set of leaks provides further evidence of the phone's existence and tells us what specs and design we can expect from the upcoming mid-range phone.

Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority) has posted some specs for the phone, as well as a price estimate of $500 to $550 (i.e. around £395 to £435 / AU$760) From AU$835). As for the phone, you can expect a 6.1-inch, 120Hz, OLED screen, Tensor G3 chip, and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Google Pixel 8a- 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz- Tensor G3- 128/256GB Storage- 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW)- 13MP Selfie- Android 14- 4,500mAh (~)- 27W Charging Released: May ($500- 550) What is the expected price?April 5, 2024

Apparently, there's a 64MP + 13MP dual-lens camera on the back and a 13MP selfie camera on the front, powered by a 4,500mAh battery. These specs match well with the Google Pixel 8, but we assume the new phone will use cheaper materials and make some other compromises to keep the price down.

This leak lends credence to several rumors we've seen so far, including rumors about the Pixel 8a's 120Hz screen. As you can see from our full review of the Google Pixel 8, that device retails for $699 / £699 / AU$1,199, so there may not be much to choose from among these phones when the Pixel 8a arrives. not.

Google tips

This can't be a Pixel 8a, right? (Image source: Google)

There are some other leaks as well. One, discovered by MySmartPrice, suggests that multiple of his Pixel 8a models have appeared in the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database. This doesn't tell us much except that launch is getting closer.

And finally, Google appears to be involved in the breach. As spotted by GSMArena and others, a new Google Fi Wireless ad shows a smartphone that doesn't exactly match the Pixel 8 design, leading to speculation that it could be the Pixel 8a. Of course, it could be a mockup of his generic Pixel smartphone.

The biggest changes this year could be around the phone's design, as leaked renders show larger bezels and more curved corners. These extra curves also appeared in another leak, making it easier to believe that this is his final Pixel 8a design.

As for when the Google Pixel 8a will arrive, we know that Google I/O 2024 will be held on May 14th, and it will likely be announced there. This is the same event used to announce the Google Pixel 7a last year.

