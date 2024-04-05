Global Pet Expo showcases the latest innovative pet products





STAMFORD, Conn. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distribution Association (PIDA) announced the winners of the 14th Annual New Product Showcase Awards at the Global Pet Expo on March 21 . The 2024 awards covered 13 product categories, including aquatic, avian, feline, animal, and botanical. Dog Food/Treats, Dog Supplies, Farm & Feed, Modern Pet, Natural Pet, Pet Sustainability, Pet Innovation, Point of Purchase, Reptiles & Small Animals.

The New Product Showcase allows you to recognize innovative, cutting-edge products coming to market that truly reflect the innovation seen across the pet industry, said Peter, APPA President and CEO. Scott said. We were particularly excited to announce new product categories that reflect the wide range of products offered by the industry.

APPA and PIDA have introduced five new product categories this year due to increased innovation by exhibitors. New categories include Dog Food/Treats, Farm & Feed, Modern Pet, Pet Sustainability, and Pet Innovation.

The Pet Sustainability category was created in partnership with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). This category focuses on products that provide environmental, social and economic benefits while minimizing the impact on the environment and communities where they are sourced, produced, transported, used and disposed of.

“We are proud to introduce a new pet sustainability category at this year's Global Pet Expo,” said Jim Lamancusa, executive director of PSC. APPA and PIDA clearly recognize the needs and desires of consumers with this award. Data shows that 71% of pet parents consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions, so a specific category recognizing best-in-class sustainable products has been added to the show's new product showcase. It's amazing what happens.

Additionally, the new product showcase boasted new enhancements, including the latest displays, as part of Global Pet Expo 2024's theme “Innovation in Motion.”

We are honored to celebrate and recognize the 2024 New Product Showcase Award winners in this new space specifically designed to truly reflect innovation in the pet industry, said PIDA Chair Celeste Powers. Stated. Each year, we look forward to seeing the unique products on display and continue to be impressed by the creativity and ingenuity of our exhibitors. Congratulations to this year's award winners.

According to APPA and PIDA, this year's awards received more than 1,000 entries. Among the various winners were also several pet nutrition products.

The pet nutrition winners are:

GivePet won Best in Show (1st place) in the cat category for its freeze-dried cat treats. Allprovide Pet Foods LLC won the Best Dog Food/Treat Award for Dennis Becker's dog food product line, “A Better Treat.” Freeze-dried USDA Organic Pumpkin Treats Next Level Super Premium Pet Food won 2nd place in the dog food/treats category Next Level Super Premium Dog Food Better Bones won 3rd place in the dog food/treats category and was recognized for its durability in the natural pet category Earth's Pet won 3rd place in the Natural Pet category with Daily Health Topper Open Farm and 2nd place in the Pet Sustainability category with new canned patties and Iceland Topper Earth Animal.Dr. Bob's Wisdom from the Seed's Air Dry Dog Food Puppy Cake wins 3rd Place in Pet Sustainability, Hoggin Dogs Prime Rib and Pumpkin Flavored Dog Ice Cream Takes Modernity・Breadwell won Best in Show in the pet category, and won 3rd place in the “Modern Pet” category for smooth candies for dogs.

See the full lineup of Global Pet Expo 2024 New Product Showcase winners.

Read more about our Global Pet Expo coverage.

