Google Domains control is now moving to Squarespace





Following Squarespace's acquisition of Google Domains last year, the company best known for its website builder has begun taking over management of domains its customers purchase from Google.

Since the news that Squarespace is taking over Google Domains, not much has changed for those who already own a domain through Google. Even though Google itself stopped selling new domains, his web portal at domains.google.com still offers him full control of these domains, and the registrar also migrated to Squarespace a long time ago. I was there.

But now some domains are starting to migrate to Squarespace, “shifting” control from Google Domains to Squarespace's own website.

One by one, Google and Squarespace have been notifying domain users that their domains will be permanently migrated to Squarespace. This doesn't change anything for your domain, but it removes it from domains.google.com and moves it to account.squarespace.com/domains.

Google said in an email:

your domain today,[domain name]I migrated from Google Domains to Squarespace Domains.

WHOIS contact details and billing information (if applicable) have been migrated to Squarespace. DNS settings remain unchanged. Transferred domains will continue to work with Google services such as Google Search Console. To support this, a domain verification record has been added to your account. Learn more about.

You'll shortly receive a welcome email from Squarespace with details on how to access and manage your domain name. We don't anticipate disruptions, but Squarespace Support is available 24/7.

In my case, the domain was transferred to a Squarespace account I had previously set up using the same Gmail email address for login. However, this account is not linked to Google. So far, only one domain has been migrated from your account.

On Domains.google.com, you can no longer edit your domain and see the message “This domain was transferred to Squarespace on April 5, 2024. Visit Squarespace to manage this domain.” will be done.

This process will probably continue for the next few weeks, but reports I found online indicate that it has only started in the last few days.

Google domain details:

Ben: Follow us on Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/04/05/google-domains-squarespace-controls-migration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos