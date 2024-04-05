Legalweek features profiles of Josette Grippo and Amanda Lewis as leaders in the Tech Law Awards





Legalweek publishes Q&A profiles with Akin Chief Practice Officer Josette Grippo and Practice Initiatives Manager Amanda Lewis in recognition of Innovation in Hybrid/Remote Work in January as part of the Leader in Tech Law Awards Did.

The firm has launched the Akin Staffing Hub, a staffing initiative that supports client service delivery by enabling efficient and targeted staffing that matches the experience, capabilities and interests of lawyers to client needs. was evaluated.

Josette and Amanda covered the following topics:

Here's what they're most proud of about Staffing Hub: [It] This makes staffing more equitable, helps associates build their careers, and benefits lawyers as well. This makes staffing jobs faster and more efficient, benefiting staffing partners and practice management teams. Finally, comprehensive data accelerates the staffing process and ultimately benefits the client. Our clients can find the right lawyer for the job, regardless of where the lawyer works.

How Staffing Hubs demonstrate innovation: We simplify the only sure-fire solution to staffing's eternal problems into one process, while addressing the unique nuances of each job and ultimately We have created a system that allows us to better serve our clients.

What legal innovation means to them: Combining novelty and practicality, always keeping an eye on the needs of their clients.

