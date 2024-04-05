Google wants to be able to identify calls from unknown companies





Summary The latest Google Phone app beta includes a search option to identify unknown calls from businesses. The lookup feature is not a replacement for Truecaller, but it can help you identify calls from businesses with an online presence. Google's latest beta release of its Phone app also includes a tweaked emergency calling interface.

Google's Phone app on Pixel and other Android devices includes caller ID and spam protection. This allows you to know that the call is from a scammer or a vendor even before you answer the call. However, you may have noticed that in many cases, phone apps cannot identify calls from unknown companies. It looks like Google plans to solve this problem with a “lookup” option.

@AssembleDebug for Google Phone beta v127.0.620688474 release[検索]I found the button. This option[最近]Appears when you select an unknown number in your call history from the tab. Tap Search to see a list of apps that can handle web searches, including the Google Search app. Select this option to search Google for unknown numbers. If the call is from a company, you should see a list of them to identify the company.

Lookup is not intended to replace Truecaller or other similar caller ID apps. Google's implementation only helps identify calls from businesses with an online presence, not individuals.

PiunikaWeb points out that Google is already rolling out a similar “number lookup” feature in Japan with the March 2024 Pixel feature drop. Lookup appears to be Google's international take on the same feature.

Other small tweaks may be coming to the Google Phone app

In addition to Lookup, Google is also working on some improvements to the emergency number calling interface in its latest phone app beta. The adjustments are relatively minor and there are no functional changes.

Left: Old UI, Right: New emergency call UI

Lookup and the improved emergency number calling UI are in the beta version of the latest Phone app, so general availability shouldn't be too far away. If you can't wait that long and have a rooted Android smartphone, you can try out these features right away by enabling flags '45531185' and '45428163' in the Google Dialer app package .

Last month, we learned that Google is working on a new option that lets you switch from voice calls to Meet video calls with a tap directly from the Phone app. This feature hasn't been widely rolled out yet, and it's possible that Google will bundle all these changes together and release them as part of his next Pixel feature drop.

