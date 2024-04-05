How is Microsoft making AI more sustainable?





Advances in low carbon materials

Melanie said: “With our US$1 billion Climate Innovation Fund, we are working to accelerate the development and deployment of new climate innovations, particularly for under-funded sectors and supply-constrained markets such as low-carbon building materials. We are investing in it.''

She further added: “For example, we are investing in solutions such as H2 Green Steel to expand the market supply of near-zero carbon steel, which can deliver up to 95% lower CO2 emissions than conventional steel. We are evaluating the use of near-zero carbon steel in our building materials and equipment supply chain.”

Melanie said Microsoft is also working to expand the availability of low-carbon concrete and other construction materials.

The initiative includes a pilot program in Washington state that will reduce carbon in concrete by more than 50% by “utilizing concrete alternatives such as biogenic limestone, fly ash and slag.” compared to conventional concrete mixtures.

Improving the energy efficiency of AI and cloud services

Melanie said this was a “key component of the solution”, adding: “We support developers and IT professionals with tools to optimize models and code, reduce the energy requirements of AI, and explore ways to harness these advanced powers.”Energy Break It is a technology that promotes through. ”

He said Microsoft is enabling developers to build and optimize AI models that can achieve the same results with fewer resources.

“Over the past few months, we have released a small language model (SLM) suite called Phi, which has achieved remarkable performance on a variety of benchmarks, matching or surpassing models up to 25x faster. Achieves performance that exceeds that of

Melanie added: “Our ambitious 2030 targets to become carbon negative, water positive, zero waste and protect biodiversity will require continued innovation across all aspects of our business operations. It is necessary and we are committed to sharing what we have learned along the way,” he added.

