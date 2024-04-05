Google and Hubspot deal story reminds us why Wall Street loves stocks





Wall Street is keeping a close eye on HubSpot, the $34 billion cloud software maker for customer relationship management and marketing, especially after Reuters reported Thursday that Google's parent company Alphabet is considering an acquisition offer. There is.

Such a deal would allow Google to better compete with Salesforce in the customer relationship management software space, making strategic sense for Google as it seeks to increase its share of the cloud market.

Still, Wall Street analysts say such a thing is unlikely at this point, especially as U.S. antitrust regulators are increasing scrutiny of Big Tech and HubSpot is growing on its own. states that it is low. Agreement or not, one thing is clear from all the stories. That means Wall Street is, in some ways, obsessed with HubSpot. The company's stock price rose more than 10% on the day news of the talks broke.

HubSpot has several advantages over its biggest rival, Salesforce. HubSpot's strength is in small businesses, but it's a weakness for Salesforce. We also offer affordable and easily available products that are advantageous during economic downturns.

Business Insider previously reported that many customers are considering switching to HubSpot after Salesforce raised its prices last year. HubSpot estimates that in 2023 he will have revenue of $2.17 billion, an increase of 25% from 2022.

“You need a Salesforce administrator to use Salesforce,” said Rishi Jaluria, managing director of software equity research at RBC Capital Markets. “The different products are not as integrated as HubSpot, where they are all organically built on the same platform.”

“There are more and more situations where HubSpot is actually competing with Salesforce,” he added.

Analysts are confident in the company's AI technology, and the company plans to incorporate it into its products.

“We see a lot of growth runway for HubSpot going forward,” said Arjun Bhatia, co-head of tech equity research at William Blair, after seeing the company's AI product roadmap in September. I wrote it in my notebook. “Given the company's track record of consistent execution and product innovation, we believe it is well-positioned to capture additional market share.”

While the deal likely won't survive regulatory scrutiny, Google's mere mention of “interest” in acquiring HubSpot reassures investors that the company has and will continue to build on this high-quality product for the long term. “This is a best-in-class asset,” Macquarie's head of U.S. AI and software research, Fred Havemeyer, wrote in a note.

If Google offers to acquire HubSpot, it will be up to HubSpot to accept it, and it may not, Havemeyer wrote in the memo.

He said the company had “managed itself very competently during one of the most difficult times” for small businesses, never once mentioning a desire to sell. He added that HubSpot provided shareholders with a return of 58% last year.

Google and HubSpot are already creating some synergies. The two companies partnered on his HubSpot application suite for Workspace, Google's suite of office applications. HubSpot also revealed that it is a Google Workspace customer and uses Google Cloud as its international cloud.

Any tips? Contact this reporter at [email protected] or on the encrypted messaging app Signal at 1-929-524-6964.

