NanoPattern closes $1.5 million seed round to scale up quantum dot ink production





Published on Friday, April 5, 2024

NanoPattern Technologies has raised $1.5 million in a seed round to scale up its photopatternable quantum dot inks that will enable the commercialization of next-generation displays.

Co-founded by Yu Kambe, Ph.D. 19, and Dmitri Tarapin, the Ernest DeWitt Barton Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) at the University of Chicago, NanoPatterns ink products are sold to display component manufacturers. , enabling the production of full-color microdisplays for extended displays. Reality, virtual reality, wearables, smartphones, tablets, televisions.

This funding follows a series of investments over the past several years, including $150,000 from the Polsky Centers George Schulz Innovation Fund in 2021.

The startup is participating in the Polsky Accelerator, the I-Corps program, the Argonne National Laboratory Chain Reaction Innovation Program, and has received Phase 1 and 2 funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program. Although they received a grant, Kambe said the startup was successful without it. That provided the impetus for the research needed to demonstrate quantum dot inks.

The nearly $1 million Phase II grant enabled the team to publicly demonstrate sub-10 micron pixel resolution and reliability. And we did it in partnership with Nanosys Shuei, the world's largest quantum dot manufacturer.

These quantum dots, a key component of our inks, are a public product. Kambe explained that it has already been scaled up. From that perspective, I think a lot of risks can be avoided if you can show that the process uses commercial products.

This de-risking and demonstration of key capabilities opened an opportunity to acquire new customers and raise the necessary capital to take the next step. Specifically, Kambe said the funds will be used to move from product demonstrations to product-specific feature demonstrations. In addition to hiring contract manufacturers to produce links in larger quantities, the team also plans to strengthen quantity control, manufacturing and engineering controls.

As part of this effort, we have begun expanding our network by participating in the Luminate accelerator. Mr. Kambe said, “We have deepened our relationships with chemical companies and display companies.'' The successful seeds themselves are good evidence of the work we were able to accomplish.

Currently, that resolution exceeds that of dust, and some work must be moved to a cleanroom environment. The transition to commercial and government cleanrooms is a major component of funding, Kambe noted.

Clean rooms are notoriously difficult to maintain, he explained, and having access to several clean rooms within driving distance is something you don't find in many places, adding to the Chicago area ecosystem. He talked about the benefits of being within.

“Since 2021, we have seen a significant increase in funding opportunities, real estate, and even resources that are difficult to obtain elsewhere, such as clean rooms and employees,” he said.

NanoPattern is currently hiring a senior engineer to be based in Chicago, with plans to grow the team from the current seven to nine people.

Looking at all the great universities in the region, Kambe said he was able to hire a lot of talent locally, and this round of funding is proof that it's possible to raise money in the Midwest. It pointed out. And the startup will likely do it again soon.

We want to attract even more talent to the Midwest, and we'd love to see similar representation from Illinois and the Midwest in our next round of funding, he added. Chicago and Illinois have built a culture to really make physical science startups work, and I'm very grateful for that.

This funding round was led by Queen City Angels. Other major investors include the St. Louis Arch Angels, Angel Star Ventures, NextCorps, and the State of Illinois as part of the Illinois Innovation Venture Fund (INVENT) program.

As part of this funding, NanoPattern also added three new board members: Homer Antoniadis, Sujatha Ramanujan, and Theodore (Ted) Capossela.

